INFOOD TECHNOLOGIES EXPANDS AQUAPONICS PORTFOLIO WITH ENHANCED CLASSROOM PRODUCTS, MICROFARMS, AND COMMERCIAL SYSTEMS

Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himalaya Technologies, Inc.’s (OTC: HMLA; “Himalaya”) Infood Technologies, Inc. unit (“Infood”; https://www.infood.tech/) has substantially expanded its aquaponics offering by adding new features for K12 customers and by introducing microfarms and commercial systems. The additions allow Infood to target larger customer orders including K12 schools seeking to introduce broader classroom training and offer nutrition to their student populations, food pantries and missions that feed local residents, and for-profit operators seeking to sell produce and fish protein in their local markets. As part of this expanded product set, the Company has been named a Preferred Dealer by a premiere global vendor of aquaponics systems in several dozen countries.



Infood’s Aquaponics Systems now include the following solutions which are significantly expanded beyond the initial entry level K12 systems previously announced:

System Name* Pricing* Comment F5 Classroom Standard $ 14,995 previously offered F5 Classroom Premium $ 19,995 previously offered School Garden Standard $ 24,995 new, excludes freight School Garden Premium $ 29,995 new, excludes freight School Garden Plus Standard $ 32,995 new, excludes freight School Garden Plus Premium $ 37,995 new, excludes freight Microfarm 1 $ 32,825 new, excludes add-ons & freight Microfarm 2 $ 33,200 new, excludes add-ons & freight Microfarm 3 $ 49,163 new, excludes add-ons & freight Small Commercial $ 81,605 new, excludes add-ons & freight Large Commercial $ 128,475 new, excludes add-ons & freight Large Commercial with living filter beds $ 178,227 new, excludes add-ons & freight

*Packages of products, services, support, and content proprietary to Infood Technologies, Inc. None of the above price points include installation, on-site support services, or audio visual systems.

Global Strategic Vendor Relationship

Founded 40 years ago, Infood’s exclusive Aquaponics strategic vendor, Nelson and Pade, Inc.®, provides aquaponic systems, supplies, training and support. Unlike traditional agriculture, these aquaponic systems and methods use 1/6th of the water to sustainably grow 8x more food per acre, without the use of pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers, year-round, in any climate. The aquaponic systems are designed based on scientific research and 25+ years of development, refinement and operation. These systems produce higher quality fish and vegetables with increased production over other food production methods.

Aquaponics Education

In an educational setting, Aquaponics is an excellent means of demonstrating many principles of science, agriculture, nutrition, math and business, in all grade levels from elementary to University. A classroom system will inspire a sense of responsibility and an understanding of food production as students nurture fish and plants. A unit in Aquaponics can be started at the beginning of a semester and run through the entire semester or school year, allowing the educator to present the individual concepts and lessons as the plants and fish develop and grow. All aquaponic systems for schools include proven system designs and parts, a school curriculum, detailed assembly and operation manuals, standard operating procedures, tech support and optional online training programs.

Management Commentary

Said Vik Grover, CEO: “We are now in the sales phase of our Infood Technologies launch through email, direct mail, outbound calls, in person meetings, trade shows, and community networking. K12 and colleges/universities are the tip of the iceberg for indoor farming systems, as an increasing percentage of the world’s food supply moves hyper-local benefiting from the positive economics, high safety levels, and low pollution of local grow facilities including aquaponics. There is a growing trend of educational institutions embracing indoor farming as a means of adding to their curriculum and delivering food products to their student populations. Infood’s expanded, proprietary offering of aquaponics with higher system capacities at higher price points increases our total addressable market to larger schools, colleges and universities, not-for-profit grow farms, and for-profit commercial operators. With over 130,000 K12 schools, thousands of colleges and universities, and a similar number of municipal governments nationwide as well as the commercial farm vertical, the revenue opportunity for aquaponics systems is vast and there is further upside to Infood’s financial model.”

Pennsylvania Educational Technology Expo & Conference February 4-7, 2024

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. and Infood Technologies, Inc. management will be attending the PETE&C trade show in Hershey, PA February 4-7, 2024. For further information go to https://www.peteandc.org/2024/ or contact us directly to arrange a meeting and/or attend investor events.

About Himalaya Technologies, Inc.

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (https://www.himalayatechnologies.com/) is a publicly traded entity (OTC: HMLA) focusing on minority and majority investments in businesses seeking access to growth capital to fulfill their own business plans and create value for their stakeholders and the Company’s debt and equity investors. The Company’s Infood Technologies, Inc. unit offers indoor farming products and services to K12, colleges, government, and commercial customers. Its Everest Networks, Inc. subsidiary is developing social sites at multiple domains while its K2 Leisure, LLC business is developing leisure wear and products for B2C and B2B sales. The Company is preparing to launch a healthy energy beverage and formula under the “FOMO” brand under notice of allowance for trademark by the USPTO and is developing utility crypto tokens for e-commerce, rewards, and other value-add. Himalaya is an affiliate of FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. (OTC: FOMC; https://www.fomoworldwide.com/).

