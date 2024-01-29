United States Ice Cream Production Industry Report: Regular Ice Cream Sales to Drop, While Novelty Ice Cream Sales Expand

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ice Cream Production in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ice cream producers make ice cream, frozen yogurt, sherbet, frozen tofu and other desserts. These producers are competing with consumers' tastes, shifting to healthier options. To remain relevant, ice cream producers have introduced new brands or reformulated existing lines with healthier or higher-quality ingredients and have launched new products that appeal to a wider range of health-conscious consumers. In line with successful product innovation and efforts to appeal to consumers, the industry has been able to keep up with shifting consumer preferences.

Consequently, industry revenue was set to inch up at a CAGR of 0.9% to $10.6 billion through the end of 2023, including a mere 0.1% expansion in 2023 alone. Industry profit, however, dropped during the same timeframe due to strengthened purchase costs. COVID-19 positively impacted ice cream production in 2020, despite poor economic conditions.



Ice cream producers make ice cream, frozen yogurt, sherbet, frozen tofu and other frozen desserts, except frozen bakery foods, which are included in the Bread Production industry. Most raw inputs are sourced from the Dairy Farms industry.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9y5ebk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.