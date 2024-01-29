Emerging BNPL Market Dynamics in Israel – Significant Growth and Investment Opportunities to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapidly evolving Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) sector is experiencing a robust growth trajectory in Israel, according to a latest comprehensive research publication added to our website. A surge by 52.0% on an annual basis is anticipated, bringing the BNPL payments in Israel to US$1.1 billion in 2023.

A deeper exploration of the BNPL market reveals a strong medium to long-term growth forecast, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.6% from 2023 to 2028. This momentum suggests an increment in the Gross Merchandise Value in Israel's BNPL market from US$.7 billion in 2022 to a staggering US$4.4 billion by 2028.

Data-driven insights from the report highlight how the BNPL payment industry has leveraged the extensive growth of ecommerce to reinforce its position over past quarters. A wide array of metrics and analytical representations facilitate a detailed understanding of the BNPL landscape.

Unprecedented Growth in BNPL Sectors

The document segments the BNPL market into various sectors, revealing the unique opportunities and trends within each. From retail shopping to healthcare and wellness, the analysis provides granularity that is critical for understanding sector-specific accelerations and consumer spending behavior.

Strategic Insights for Investors and Businesses

Investors and business decision-makers are offered a lucid view into market dynamics. Identifying high-growth segments, understanding consumer demographics, and evaluating sector-specific trends all culminate in a powerful tool for forming data-backed strategies poised for capitalizing on the burgeoning BNPL market in Israel.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.6% Regions Covered Israel

The report delves into an array of vital aspects that shape the BNPL sector:

Detailed market size and forecast data

Extensive analysis of revenue streams within the BNPL industry

Operational KPIs suggesting consumer base and debt management scrutiny

In-depth analysis of varying BNPL purposes such as short-term vs. long-term loans

Dissection of differing BNPL business models and distribution strategies

Market share intelligence spotlighting the competitive landscape

Channel-based BNPL analysis – Online and Point of Sale (POS)

Sector-specific insights covering Retail, Home Improvement, Travel, Services, and more

Consumer behavior metrics, analyzing demographic influences and purchase rationale

Highlighted Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Gross Merchandise Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Company Profiles

Splitit

Jifiti

Sunbit Israel

Charge After

Fundbox

