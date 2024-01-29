Dental Imaging Market Forecast to Reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2031: In-Depth Analysis of Products, Technologies, Applications, and Regional Growth

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Imaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global dental imaging market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase from USD 3.2 billion in 2024 to USD 6.8 billion by 2031. Fueled by the escalating incidence of dental disorders and a rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the market is experiencing a robust expansion across various regions, particularly North America. A comprehensive analysis of the industry's size, share, growth, trends, and forecast has now been published on our website, providing stakeholders with valuable insights into the dynamics shaping the future of dental imaging technologies.

The Rising Incidence of Dental Disorders Catalyzing Market Growth

The report highlights the significant influence of increasing dental disorders on the market's trajectory. Periodontitis prevalence and the growing number of individuals facing tooth loss are compelling factors propelling the requirement for enhanced dental imaging solutions. The urgent need for diagnostic and therapeutic services in the dental realm is expected to amplify the market's prospects considerably.

Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Sector Boosts Imaging Demand

Cosmetic dentistry stands as a notable driving force behind the escalating need for advanced dental imaging methods. With aesthetic appeal gaining paramount importance among consumers, dental practices are adopting cutting-edge imaging technologies to cater to this growing demand, thereby energizing market growth.

North America at the Forefront of Dental Imaging Advances

The North American region, specifically the United States, emerges as a dominant market contributor due to an aging population grappling with dental issues. The high incidence of tooth loss and cavities in the mature demographic is expected to amplify the adoption of dental imaging technologies in the region, ensuring its leading position in the market.

Key Segments and Players in the Dental Imaging Market

By Technology: X-ray, Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography, Intraoral Cameras, Dental Optical Imaging

X-ray, Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography, Intraoral Cameras, Dental Optical Imaging By Method: Extraoral Imaging, Intraoral Imaging

Extraoral Imaging, Intraoral Imaging By Application: Diagnostic Applications, Therapeutic Applications, Cosmetic Applications, Forensic Applications

Diagnostic Applications, Therapeutic Applications, Cosmetic Applications, Forensic Applications By End User: Dental Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes, Forensic Laboratories, Dental Laboratories

Dental Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes, Forensic Laboratories, Dental Laboratories By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

The highly competitive landscape of the dental imaging market is described in the report, noting the strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and novel product launches that key players are undertaking. The document serves as an essential tool for industry participants looking to navigate the complexities of the market and leverage growth opportunities.

The detailed analysis presented in the publication underscores the multifaceted developments within the dental imaging market, offering a granular understanding of regional dynamics, technological advancements, and future directions. As organizations and practitioners aim to enhance oral healthcare services through innovative imaging solutions, this report becomes an invaluable resource in guiding strategic decisions and forecasting industry evolution.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Danaher Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.

Dentsply International Inc.

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.

Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Midmark Corporation

Vatech Co., Ltd.

FLOW Dental Corporation

