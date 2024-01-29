Telecommunications Resellers Market in the UK: Industry Report Reflects Decline Amidst High Competition

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecommunications Resellers in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Telecommunications resellers benefit from wired and wireless services at a fairly low cost as they don't own any infrastructure put pay fees to carriers for indirect access to their networks. Resellers tend to target their products to specific, bespoke niche markets to mitigate the adverse effects of high competition. Over the five years through 2023-24, industry revenue is anticipated to dip at a compound annual rate of 3.4% to £4.2 billion. This is primarily due to increased competition and adverse economic climate constraining the average revenue per user (ARPU).
Telecommunications resellers provide fixed, mobile and data telecommunication services over networks owned by a third party. They purchase network capacity from network providers and sell it on through their own channels. The industry does not include wired telecommunication providers, wireless telecommunication providers or internet service providers.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company coverage includes:
- Virgin Mobile Telecoms
- Tesco Mobile
- Gamma Communications
- Giffgaff
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvh5c7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.