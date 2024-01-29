Australia Meat Processing Research Report 2024: Revenue is Set to Fall as Lamb Prices Take A Sharp Downturn

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Processing in Australia - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Meat Processing industry has been enduring a period of decline. Volatile production volumes and labour shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have constrained meat processing operations at times. Demand from export markets has remained strong, despite exports heavily weakening in 2020-21, caused by a dip in demand from China. Australian meat exporters found new homes for their products, mainly in South Korea. But, just as export revenue resurged in 2021-22, import competition intensified, causing a revenue shortfall in that year.

Industry operators primarily process live animals into meat products. Processors slaughter, bone, freeze, preserve, pack and can meat. Businesses that primarily manufacture meat from abattoir by-products, and render lard or tallow are also included in the industry. The industry excludes poultry and seafood processors, and smallgoods manufacturers (such as bacon, ham and corned meat producers).

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company coverage:

  • Teys Australia
  • Thomas Foods International Consolidated
  • Industry Park

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

