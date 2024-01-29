UK Employee Assistance Programme Services Industry Report: Demand for Industry Services is Rising Due to More People Seeking Help for Mental Health Issues

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employee Assistance Programme Services in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Employee Assistance Programme Services industry is a rapidly growing and changing market. Providers compete with each other on the quality and breadth of their programmes. Research has shown that investment into employee welfare notably benefits productivity levels within a company.
A report by Deloitte estimated that for every £1 invested in staff welfare, businesses gain a benefit of £5.30. Growing demand for employee assistance programme (EAP) services has caused significant revenue growth over the past five years. Industry-wide revenue grew at a compound annual rate of 10.2% over the past five years to reach £303.2 million.
This industry provides employee assistance programme (EAP) services, which includes support for family, financial, career and legal issues through an employee's benefits package. Industry operators provide a variety of services, including health coaching, nutrition and naturopathic advice.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company coverage:
- Optima Health Group Ltd
- Bupa Occupational Health Ltd
- Peninsula Business Services Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bn1tn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.