UK Employee Assistance Programme Services Industry Report: Demand for Industry Services is Rising Due to More People Seeking Help for Mental Health Issues

The Employee Assistance Programme Services industry is a rapidly growing and changing market. Providers compete with each other on the quality and breadth of their programmes. Research has shown that investment into employee welfare notably benefits productivity levels within a company.

A report by Deloitte estimated that for every £1 invested in staff welfare, businesses gain a benefit of £5.30. Growing demand for employee assistance programme (EAP) services has caused significant revenue growth over the past five years. Industry-wide revenue grew at a compound annual rate of 10.2% over the past five years to reach £303.2 million.



This industry provides employee assistance programme (EAP) services, which includes support for family, financial, career and legal issues through an employee's benefits package. Industry operators provide a variety of services, including health coaching, nutrition and naturopathic advice.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company coverage:

Optima Health Group Ltd

Bupa Occupational Health Ltd

Peninsula Business Services Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

