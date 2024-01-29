Road Freight Transportation Global Market Report 2024-2030: A $867.65 Billion Industry Opportunity Assessment

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Road Freight Transportation Market by Operation (Domestic, International), Carrier Type (Full Truckload, Less Than Truckload), Goods Type, Vehicle Type, End-use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study on the Road Freight Transportation Market offers detailed insights into the sector's rapidly evolving landscape. The market size, which stood at USD 597.65 billion in 2023, is anticipated to balloon to USD 867.65 billion by 2030, progressing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.46%. This substantial growth highlights the sector's increasing significance and the opportunities that lie ahead for businesses and investors in this space.

The FPNV Positioning Matrix within the study presents a nuanced appraisal of vendor performances, examining both Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing stakeholders to align their strategies with market dynamics. The vendors are meticulously classified into four quadrants—Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V)—based on their standings in the market.

An in-depth Market Share Analysis equips businesses with a thorough understanding of their competitive position. It underscores the importance of factors such as market accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation trends that paint a comprehensive picture of the market's landscape during the base year of the study.

In the Key Company Profiles section, the report illuminates the progress and strategies of leading vendors, including multinational corporations that are key players in this domain. Their latest developments and plans for the future are rich sources of information for those looking to understand the competitive landscape.

Valuable Segmentation Data

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

By Operation: Domestic and International

By Carrier Type: Full Truckload, Less Than Truckload

By Goods Type: Liquid and Solid

By Vehicle Type: Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle

By End-use: Chemical, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Mining & Quarrying, Oil & Gas, Retail

From a geographical perspective, the report sections the market into Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, delving into key countries within these regions to offer targeted insights.

The report encapsulates vital pointers on:

Market Penetration Market Development Market Diversification Competitive Assessment & Intelligence Product Development & Innovation

These components play a fundamental role in helping stakeholders understand the potential of different market sectors and geographic regions.

The research answers pivotal questions regarding the size and scope of the Road Freight Transportation Market, guiding businesses with strategic insights on the technology trends, regulatory frameworks, and market shares of principal players. Moreover, it suggests strategic moves that companies can implement for successful market entry.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $628.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $867.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned

A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S

Beroe Inc.

Cargo Carriers (Pty) Limited

CEVA Logistics by CMA CGM Group

CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd.

CJ Logistics Corporation

Delhivery Limited

Deutsche Post AG

DSV A/S

Ecom Express Limited

FedEx Corporation

First European Logistics Ltd.

FM Logistic

Gati Limited

Geodis by SNCF Logistics

Ital Logistics Limited

Kerry Logistics Network Limited by SF Express

Kuehne + Nagel Management AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Overland Total Logistics Services (M) Sdn Bhd

Safexpress Private Limited

Schenker AG

Transport Corporation of India Limited

Varuna Group

VRL Logistics Ltd.

