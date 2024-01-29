UK Financial Leasing Industry Report: Revenue is Growing Even as Inflationary Pressures Bite, Supported By Higher Interest Income

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Leasing in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Leasing is mainly provided to businesses, consumers and the public sector. Leased goods include vehicles and equipment for businesses, as well as ships, aircraft, property or other physical assets.
This industry covers leasing activities where the term of the lease approximately covers the expected life of an asset, so the lessee acquires all the substantial benefits of its use while assuming all the risks associated with its ownership. Ownership of the asset may or may not eventually be transferred.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2a11w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.