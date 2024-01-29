Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market projected to reach USD 83.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.98% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market ” , by Process (Target discovery, Screening, and lead identification, Lead expansion, and Lead optimization to preclinical development), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Central Nervous System, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Metabolic Disorders, Gastrointestinal, and Other), Technology (High Throughput Screening (HTS), Virtual Screening, Structure-Based Drug Design (SBDD), And Fragment-Based Drug Design (FBDD), PROTAC (Proteolysis-Targeting Chimeras), Molecular Glues Technology, DNA-Encoded Library Technology (DEL), Gene Editing Technology, Others), End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Organizations, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 42.01 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 83.6 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 8.98% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Process, Therapeutic Area, Technology, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW 4SC AG Agilent Technologies, Inc Sample of Companies Covered AstraZeneca Bayer AG Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global small molecule drug discovery market occupies an essential role in the healthcare industry. This market segment encompasses a diverse range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, central nervous system, cardiovascular, respiratory, metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal, and other. The small molecule drug discovery market is a dynamic sector within the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to identifying and developing small molecules as therapeutic agents. These organic compounds, characterized by low molecular weight, play a crucial role in modulating specific biological targets. Small molecules are favored for their ability to penetrate cell membranes and target intracellular pathways, making them versatile for various therapeutic applications. This market extends the entire drug development process, from target identification and validation to lead optimization, preclinical testing, and clinical trials. Technological advancements, including high-throughput screening, computational modeling, and medicinal chemistry, have significantly accelerated small-molecule drug discovery. Key stakeholders include pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic research institutions. The market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased investment in research and development, and advancements in genomics and proteomics. With a growing emphasis on precision medicine and personalized therapies, the Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market is positioned for continued growth and innovation, contributing to the development of novel therapeutic interventions across a spectrum of medical conditions.

Major Vendors in the Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market:

4SC AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GSK plc (GlaxoSmithKline PLC)

Immunocure Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Lilly. All rights reserved

Merck KGaA

Pfizer Inc.

Shimadzu Corp

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Increasing Occurrence Of Chronic Diseases

One of the primary drivers for the global small molecule drug discovery market is the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases. The rise in chronic diseases worldwide is an essential driver for the Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, amplifying the demand for innovative therapeutic solutions. With aging populations and lifestyle factors contributing to the prevalence of conditions like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and various cancers, there is a demanding need for targeted pharmaceutical interventions. Small molecules, distinguished by their low molecular weight, prove advantageous in tackling chronic diseases due to their capacity to penetrate cell membranes and interact with specific biological targets, influencing intricate pathways associated with these ailments. The market is channeling investments into advanced technologies such as high-throughput screening and computational modeling, expediting the identification and optimization of potential drug candidates. The rising global problem of chronic diseases serves as a compelling force driving growth and innovation within the Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, reshaping the landscape of pharmaceutical research and development.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising Advances In High-Throughput Screening Technologies

The Expanding Awareness Of Disease Biology

Growing Investments In Research And Development

Opportunities:

Rising Exploration Of Novel Target Pathways

Integration Of Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning In Drug Discovery

Increasing Focus On Rare Diseases

Increasing Demand For Personalized Medicine

Integration Of Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning In Drug Discovery

The increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in drug discovery indicates a transformative opportunity for the Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market. In the rapidly developing landscape of pharmaceuticals, the interaction of AI and ML technologies is becoming instrumental in expediting and refining key phases of the drug development continuum. Specifically within small molecule drug discovery, these technologies play an essential role in swiftly identifying, optimizing, and validating potential drug candidates. AI and ML algorithms can analyze extensive datasets, encompassing genomics and proteomics, to identify relevant biological targets and forecast the potential efficacy of small molecules in influencing specific pathways. AI and ML algorithms contribute significantly to the design of innovative small molecules by predicting their interactions with biological targets, refining their chemical structures, and anticipating potential side effects. The growing integration of AI and ML in drug discovery reshapes the Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market by markedly improving efficiency, reducing costs, and elevating the likelihood of success in bringing onward novel and effective small molecule therapies.

North America dominates the market for Small Molecule Drug Discovery.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global small molecule drug discovery market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The small molecule drug discovery market experiences high growth, driven by a well-established pharmaceutical sector, substantial research and development investments, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases. The region benefits from advanced infrastructure, a strong regulatory framework, and strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical entities and research institutions. The United States, in particular, plays an essential role in shaping market dynamics, with numerous biotechnology firms and pharmaceutical giants contributing to innovation and drug development.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the small molecule drug discovery market. This region is observing significant expansion in the small molecule drug discovery market, driven by the rapid growth of the healthcare sector, increasing research capabilities, and escalating investments in life sciences. Key countries such as China, Japan, and India are leading this growth, leveraging their large populations and expanding economies. The Asia Pacific market is marked by a growing emphasis on personalized medicine and a surge in outsourcing drug discovery processes to contract research organizations. Moreover, supportive government initiatives, a pool of skilled researchers, and a focus on technological advancements position the region prominently in the global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, making it a vital player in the continually evolving landscape of pharmaceutical research and development.

The High Throughput Screening Segment Is Anticipated To Hold The Largest Market Share During The Forecast Period

In the global small molecule drug discovery market, the technology segment comprises various categories such as high throughput screening (HTS), virtual screening, structure-based drug design (SBDD) and fragment-based drug design (FBDD), PROTAC (Proteolysis-Targeting Chimeras), molecular glues technology, DNA-encoded library technology (del), gene editing technology and others. High throughput screening (HTS) stands as an essential segment in the small molecule drug discovery market, serving as a critical area for the drug discovery process. HTS is a technologically advanced approach that enables researchers to rapidly test and analyze thousands of compounds for their biological activity against specific drug targets. Within the realm of small molecule drug discovery, HTS facilitates the rapid screening of extensive chemical libraries to pinpoint molecules that interact with target proteins or pathways of interest. The incorporation of HTS technologies has transformed the area of small molecule drug discovery, enabling researchers to navigate through vast chemical space more expeditiously and cost-effectively, ultimately contributing to the overall efficacy and success of the Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market.

