UK Industrial Cleaning Activities Research Report: Hospitals Continue to Outsource Cleaning, Boosting Revenue

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Cleaning Activities in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Industrial cleaners' revenue has risen at a compound annual rate of 2.1% over the five years through 2022-23 to £1.2 billion. The industry has benefitted from the outsourcing of cleaning services by the healthcare sector and rises in the number of UK businesses. The construction of high-density apartments and commercial buildings with glass exteriors has aided demand.
Operators in the industry provide a number of cleaning services to clients in various sectors. Services include window cleaning for residential and non-residential buildings, specialist cleaning, industrial equipment and exterior cleaning for buildings. The industry does not include the provision of general building cleaning, typically the interior cleaning of residential and commercial properties.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company coverage includes:
- MITIE Cleaning & Environmental Services Ltd
- Mitie FM Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfnkmo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.