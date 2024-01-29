Canada Family Clothing Stores Report 2024: The Industry is Set to Rebound as the Economy Slowly Recovers

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Family Clothing Stores in Canada - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Volatile economic drivers, including per capita disposable income, consumer confidence and spending, have contributed to the industry's volatility through the period. Businesses closed during the pandemic, causing revenue to plummet more than 15.0% in 2020. Even so, revenue was forecast to expand at a forecast CAGR of 0.2% to $23.2 billion through 2023, despite a 1.1% drop in 2023, particularly as consumer confidence wanes and unemployment rates climb.



Operators participating in the Family Clothing Stores industry in Canada specialize in retailing new clothing for men, women and children, without specializing in sales for an individual gender or age group. These operators may also provide, but not focus in, basic alterations, such as hemming, taking in or letting out seams and lengthening or shortening sleeves.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

