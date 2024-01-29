US ATV Manufacturing Industry Report: Higher Borrowing Costs Will Likely Make It More Difficult for Consumers to Purchase ATVs

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ATV Manufacturing in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
ATV manufacturers have faced declines over the current period. While the outbreak of COVID-19 led to an increase in time spent on leisure and sports, consumer sentiment fell and reduced consumers' purchases of big-ticket items. Climbing interest rates to combat inflations continued disincentivizing consumers from making big-ticket purchases as they often financed them through credit.
Supply chain woes led to climbing input prices for ATV manufacturers, hindering profit. Industry-wide revenue has been falling at a CAGR of 2.2% over the past five years and was forecast to total $4.9 billion in 2023, when revenue dropped by an estimated 1.0% and profit dipped to 3.9%.
This industry manufactures all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and their associated parts. ATVs are four-wheeled vehicles typically equipped with wide tires that have a deep tread suitable for various conditions and terrains. They can be used for recreation or utility purposes.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company coverage includes:
- Polaris Inc.
- Honda Motor Co Ltd
- Deere & Co
- Textron Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
