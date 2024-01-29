US ATV Manufacturing Industry Report: Higher Borrowing Costs Will Likely Make It More Difficult for Consumers to Purchase ATVs

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ATV Manufacturing in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



ATV manufacturers have faced declines over the current period. While the outbreak of COVID-19 led to an increase in time spent on leisure and sports, consumer sentiment fell and reduced consumers' purchases of big-ticket items. Climbing interest rates to combat inflations continued disincentivizing consumers from making big-ticket purchases as they often financed them through credit.

Supply chain woes led to climbing input prices for ATV manufacturers, hindering profit. Industry-wide revenue has been falling at a CAGR of 2.2% over the past five years and was forecast to total $4.9 billion in 2023, when revenue dropped by an estimated 1.0% and profit dipped to 3.9%.



This industry manufactures all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and their associated parts. ATVs are four-wheeled vehicles typically equipped with wide tires that have a deep tread suitable for various conditions and terrains. They can be used for recreation or utility purposes.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company coverage includes:

Polaris Inc.

Honda Motor Co Ltd

Deere & Co

Textron Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

