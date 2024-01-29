UK Food-Service Contractors Report: High Inflation is Taking a Hit on Business Spending Which is Eating into Profit

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food-Service Contractors in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Limited spending from both businesses and individuals combined with stay-at-home restrictions across the UK following the COVID-19 outbreak have taken a toll on industry revenue. The growing health and environmental awareness of British consumers is driving more contract caterers to introduce premium-priced vegetarian and organic menu items, supporting profitability. Industry revenue was forecast to contract at a compound annual rate of 3.1% over the five years through 2022-23 to £9.5 billion, including a projected fall of 7.3% in 2022-23.



Businesses in this industry prepare food for clients on a contract basis. Contracts cover the time period of the service, prices and broad menu selections.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company coverage includes:

Sodexo Ltd

Compass Contract Services (UK) Ltd

CD&R and WSH JVco (UK) Ltd

