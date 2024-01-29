US Essential Oil Manufacturing Industry Research Report: Greater Homeopathic Oil Use and Increasing Environmental Awareness Will Support Revenue Growth

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Essential Oil Manufacturing in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Volatile shifts in consumer demand and market conditions have hurt the Essential Oil Manufacturing industry's expansion through the end of 2023. Essential oils have seen a revival in their popularity amid a growing consumer shift to natural, eco-friendly alternatives of everyday products, aiding industry revenue. However, falling disposable income in the year marked by rising inflationary pressures, along with decreasing demand from cosmetic and beauty products manufacturers, have dampened industry demand.

Similarly, the rising costs that come with manufacturers, which include having a consistent line of workers and many machineries to process these plant extracts, have continually pressured profit. Revenue was set to decrease at a CAGR of 2.1% through the end of 2023 to $1.3 billion, including a projected 2.6% increase in 2023 alone.



The Essential Oil Manufacturing industry develops and produces concentrated hydrophobic liquids that contain aroma compounds from plants. An oil is essential in the sense that it carries a distinctive scent or essence of a particular plant. This industry does not include products manufactured for medical, pharmacological or culinary purposes.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

