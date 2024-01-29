Epoxy-Curing Agents Market Size Worth USD 9.19 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global epoxy-curing agents market size was USD 5.39 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for materials used in construction and transport industry, rising demand for efficient wind and solar power plants, and new developments in lightweight composite materials are some of the major factors driving the epoxy-curing agents market revenue growth.

Epoxy-curing agents are used in applications such as metal coatings, civil engineering, composites, and adhesives among others. Strong mechanical properties, high abrasion resistance, excellent chemical resistance, and excellent corrosion protection are some of the crucial characteristics making epoxy-curing agents highly cost-effective and substantially demanding. Rising demand for materials used in construction and transport industry is driving the revenue growth of the epoxy-curing agents market. The construction industry across the globe is witnessing substantial growth. The India Construction market size was valued at USD 700 billion. Epoxy-curing agents are primarily used in construction industry for flooring and roofing systems. In addition, the agent is used in protective coatings, concrete repair, and grouts. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and renovation projects are creating a demand for epoxy-based solutions in the construction sector.

Rising demand for epoxy-curing agents owing to advanced lightweight materials is also expected to create high demand over the forecast period. Usage of lightweight materials in different industrial sectors, such as aerospace and automotive is expected to drive the epoxy-curing agents market revenue growth. Major companies are introducing latest products using this innovative technology which will further drive the market revenue growth. For instance, in January 2021, Evonk launched their Ancamine 2739, Ancamine 2712M, and Ancamide 2769 ultra-low emission epoxy curing agents that provide the highest level of performance and reduce Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) levels, protecting the environment, applicators, and valuable assets.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2062

Competition from substitute products can act as a major factor restraining the market revenue growth. Epoxy-curing agents face competition from alternative curing technologies and materials. Some applications can find substitutes in other types of resins, adhesives, or coatings that offer similar or comparable properties. The availability and adoption of these substitutes can impact the demand for epoxy-curing agents.

Segment Insights

Curing Agents Insights:

On the basis of curing agents, the global epoxy-curing agents market is segmented into amines, polyamides, anhydrides, phenolic compounds, and mercaptans. The amines segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 and is also expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Amines are mostly used as a curing agent in epoxy matrices for high-performance composites. Mechanical toughness, low-temperature cure-post cure, ease to toughen, low viscosity, and latency are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. The amine segment is further sub-segmented into aliphatic amines, cycloaliphatic amines, and aromatic amines.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global epoxy-curing agents market is segmented into coatings, adhesives, composites, electrical and electronics, construction, automotive, aerospace, and marine. The coatings segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Epoxy-curing agents are majorly used in the coating industry. Growing construction and vehicle manufacturing industry is expected to create high demand for coating industry which in turn will drive revenue growth of this segment. Approximately 55% of global coating production is dedicated to enhancing and safeguarding newly constructed buildings, as well as preserving existing structures, encompassing residential dwellings, public edifices, and industrial facilities. An additional 35% of coatings serve the purpose of adorning and safeguarding various industrial products. Demand for coatings increased by 2% in the United States, 1.5–2% in Western Europe, and 2.2% in Japan in 2021. The coatings segment is further sub-segmented into protective coatings, decorative coatings, and floor coatings.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2062

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to register a significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The epoxy-curing agents market revenue growth in this region is due to growth in the construction industry, increasing automotive manufacturing industry across many developing countries, such as China and India, rising paint and coating industry, and presence of major market players. Manufacturers and market players in this region are expanding their business due to the increase in end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and others which will further drive the market revenue growth in this region. For instance, in July 2021, Aditya Birla Group, a manufacturer of epoxy resin, announced plans to increase capacity by 125 kilo-tonnes per annum through a brownfield expansion at its existing location in Vilayat, Gujarat, India. According to the company, the expansion will include standard and specialty epoxy products along with curing agents.

North America market accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global epoxy-curing agents market in 2022. The market in North America is expected to dominate in terms of revenue owing to the presence of major market players, technological advancements, higher growth in construction industry, and rising adoption of lightweight materials in aerospace and marine industries among other factors. Transport industry in countries such as the U.S. and Canada is also expected to drive market revenue growth. For instance, as of March 2023, 75% of the U.S. population reported having access to their car, with an additional 20% having access to a company or family car. The high motor vehicle demand in the country fuels an active automotive industry which will further drive the overall market revenue growth in this region.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 5.39 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.5% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 9.19 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Curing Agents, Applications, Curing Mechanism, End-Use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled PARK AEROSPACE CORP., Evonik Industries AG, Reliance Industries Ltd., Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Solvay, Huntsman International LLC., Barrday Inc., Bhor, Atul Ltd, BASF SE, Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Pvt. Ltd, Olin Corporation., and Westlake Corporation Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2062

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global epoxy-curing agents market is consolidated, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

Some of the major companies included in the global epoxy-curing agents market report are:

Park Aerospace Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Solvay

Huntsman International LLC.

Barrday Inc.

Bhor

Atul Ltd

BASF SE

Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Pvt. Ltd

Olin Corporation.

Westlake Corporation

Strategic Development

On June 28, 2022, BASF announced its plans to bolster the production capacity of crucial specialty amines at its Geismar plant in Louisiana. By expanding a flexible, large-scale production asset, slated for completion by mid-2023, BASF aims to enhance its manufacturing capabilities for essential polyether amines and tertiary amines. These products are marketed under the brands Baxxodur and Lupragen.

On January 15, 2021, Huntsman International LLC, a renowned global chemical manufacturer, successfully finalized the acquisition of Gabriel Performance Products. Gabriel Performance Products specializes in the production of epoxy curing agents used in various applications such as coatings, adhesives, and more.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/epoxy-curing-agents-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global epoxy-curing agents market on the basis of curing agents, application, curing mechanism, end-use, and region:

Curing Agents Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Amines Aliphatic Amines Cycloaliphatic Amines Aromatic Amines Polyamides Dimer Acid-Based Polyamides Fatty Acid-Based Polyamides Modified Polyamides Anhydrides Methylhexahydrophthalic Anhydride (MHHPA) Hexahydrophthalic Anhydride (HHPA) Nadic Methyl Anhydride (NMA) Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Phenolic Compounds Cresols Bisphenol A Novolacs Mercaptans Aliphatic Mercaptans Aromatic Mercaptans



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Coatings Protective Coatings Decorative Coatings Floor Coatings Adhesives Structural Adhesives Potting and Encapsulation Adhesives Flexible Adhesives Composites Fiber-Reinforced Composites Carbon Fiber Composites Glass Fiber Composites Electrical and Electronics Insulation Materials Encapsulants Potting Compounds Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Construction Concrete Repair Flooring Systems Protective Coatings Grouts and Mortars Automotive Lightweight Components Structural Bonding Automotive Adhesives Aerospace Aircraft Structures Interior Components Adhesive Bonding Marine Hull Coatings Anti-Fouling Coatings Adhesive Bonding Composite Materials



Curing Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Polyfunctional Monofunctional



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Construction Residential Buildings Commercial Buildings Infrastructure (Bridges, Tunnels, Roads) Automotive Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles Electric Vehicles Electrical and Electronics Electrical Insulation Semiconductors and PCBs Consumer Electronics Aerospace Commercial Aircraft Military Aircraft Spacecraft Marine Shipbuilding Offshore and Oil Platforms Boat and Yacht Manufacturing Others Machinery and Equipment Metal Fabrication Consumer Goods Energy and Power



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2062

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Epoxy-Curing Agents Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights