Engagement banking platform Market Size Worth USD 40.83 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global engagement banking platform (EBP) market size reached USD 11.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Increasing use of smart gadgets and data traffic and rising demand for cloud-based services are major factors driving engagement banking platform market revenue growth.

The rising demand for leveraging data for personalization and stronger customer engagement is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Importantly, banks have distinct advantages over Big Tech in terms of customer involvement and information but haven't yet realized the full potential of these resources. Banks will need an extensive data infrastructure that can handle data collection, storage, and sophisticated analytics, as well as an online advertising engine to transform analytical insights into personalized messages. The COVID-19 pandemic raised the bar for digital customer experience even while technology's importance in banking has been increasing as customers need omnichannel interactions.

Moreover, customers want digital experiences to conduct transactions and interact with companies from the comfort of their homes. These customers are not afraid to turn to FinTechs or challenger banks to obtain desired digital experience. Furthermore, technology has become a vital enabler for banks to maintain operations, making work-from-home options possible and smooth.

The data privacy and security concerns and resistance to change from traditional banking system are major factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Introducing a digital proposal on an engagement banking platform frequently involves various comparable strategic difficulties. One of the main challenges for banks will be managing this change in the combination of personnel and abilities. Our research and experience indicate that reskilling existing employees in higher-value tasks can be 30% cheaper than hiring new people. In addition, increasing staff engagement, which is reflected in improved employee retention and customer happiness, help with financial performance

Deployment Insights:

On the basis of deployment, the global engagement banking platform market is segmented into cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid.

The cloud-based segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global engagement banking platform market during the forecast period. This is because cloud-based technologies save data in a distant database that is accessible from any location with an Internet connection. Without being bound to their desks, this enables banking employees to communicate with one another and keep in contact with their clients. Updates for service offering can be made by itself, always giving users access to the most recent version and allowing banks to adjust capacity as needed. Furthermore, retail banks must embrace new technology, including an a digital-first company structure and hybrid-cloud fundamental technology stack, to combat attackers on innovation and find new sources of sales in complicated providing and wealth/protection from beginning to end journeys and personalization.

Solution Type Insights:

On the basis of solution type, the global engagement banking platform market is segmented into customer management systems, Customer Experience (CX) platforms, digital banking platforms, collaboration and communication platforms, and others.

The Customer Experience (CX) platforms segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global engagement banking platform market during the forecast period. This is because engagement banking platforms play a crucial part in improving customer experience by enabling personalized connections, smooth omnichannel experiences, self-service alternatives, and real-time assistance. These systems make use of analytics and consumer data to generate personalized recommendations and offers, allowing banks to design a seamless and positive customer experience. Furthermore, engagement banking platforms help to enhance client retention, happiness, and overall banking experience by providing customers with practical self-service options and enabling real-time assistance.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 owing to increasing focus on enhancing customer experience. The provision of excellent user experience is a key objective for every financial institution, and this can be facilitated by a correctly selected digital banking interaction platform. While delivering a low-effort, end-to-end service that makes banking simple from application to closing is crucial. The use of responsive design, loan pre-approvals, guided data flows, and e-sign, as well as seamless customer single sign on from any digital device, can all be beneficial.

The Europe market accounted for second largest revenue share in the global engagement banking platform market during the forecast period in 2022. This is due to increasing expectations from customers and rising digital transformation initiatives from the banking sector in. European banks use engagement banking systems to discover more about the preferences and behavior of their customers. These systems make use of advanced data analysis, data mining, and AI technology to analyze enormous amounts of data. Banks are able to spot trends, fulfill client demands, and proactively provide tailored solutions. Furthermore, banks can also keep a track of consumer opinions and feedback to improve service and product offerings.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 11.20 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 13.9% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 40.83 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Solution type, deployment, bank size, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Backbase, EdgeVerve, Temenos, Comarch, Dreams Technology, in10stech.com, Peerspot, Azentio, Salesforce, and Finastra Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

The global engagement banking platform market is fragmented, with many companies accounting for majority market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective engagement banking platforms. Some major companies included in the global engagement banking platform market report are:

Backbase

EdgeVerve

Temenos

Comarch

Dreams Technology

in10stech.com

Peerspot

Azentio

Salesforce

Finastra

On 22 January 2022, Backbase, a Dutch provider of omnichannel banking solutions, has located its Global Development Centre in Hyderabad, India. The second facility worldwide for the supplier of engagement banking platform, the new BDC in India. This facility will offer complete development for web and mobile services on its system and help international banks thrive. The Hyderabad facility is said to streamline implementation procedures and accelerate time-to-market for bankers and other financial institutions

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global engagement banking platform (EBP) market on the basis of solution type, deployment, bank size, application, end-use, and region:

Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Customer Management Systems Customer Experience (CX) Platforms Digital Banking Platforms Collaboration and Communication Platforms Others



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Cloud-Based On-Premises Hybrid



Bank Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Large Banks Mid-Sized Banks Small Banks and Credit Unions



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Omnichannel Banking Personalized Marketing and Offers Self-Service and Digital Onboarding Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Retail Banking Corporate Banking Investment Banking



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey



Rest of Middle East & Africa

