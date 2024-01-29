MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: MVST) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Microvast Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (“Microvast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MVST) between October 19, 2022 and November 20, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Microvast securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Microvast Holdings, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact paralegal Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 5, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Microvast is a lithium-ion battery technology company which designs, develops, and manufactures battery components and systems, primarily for electric commercial vehicles and utility-scale energy storage systems. In October 2022, the United States Department of Energy (“DOE”) conditionally selected Microvast for a proposed $200 million grant to help fund a proposed polyaramid separator production facility (the “Grant”).

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there was a reasonable likelihood that Microvast would not be awarded the Grant after due diligence was performed; (2) negotiations had ceased and the Grant was rescinded; and (3) the Company misrepresented the nature and profitability of its businesses and partnerships.

On May 22, 2023, after the market closed, Reuters reported the DOE would not award Microvast the Grant. In a call with Congressional staff that evening, the DOE confirmed that negotiations with Microvast concerning the Grant had been cancelled.

On November 21, 2023, J Capital Research published a report on Microvast entitled “MVST: Empty Facilities and a Grant Loss That Was Probably Hidden: Another China Hustle” (the “Report”). The Report alleged the Company knew the Grant had been rescinded for months prior to the Reuters report but failed to inform investors. The Report alleged further that “the majority of MVST’s sales may be fake,” that “Chinese customers account for 57% of revenue in 2023” although drone footage shows the Company’s Chinese factory “shows almost no activity,” that the Company “has disappeared from Chinese procurement lists”, that “local competitors say the company is not making discernible sales”, and that the Company’s reported backlog was “dubious.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.33, or 25%, to close at $0.98 per share on November 21, 2023.

