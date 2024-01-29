Lung Cancer Screening Market Anticipated to Surge, Marking a Significant Growth by 2028, Reveals a Global Forecast Highlighting Industry Trends and Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lung Cancer Screening Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Forecast Highlights the Escalating Need for Early Detection of Lung Cancer through Advanced Screening Technologies

The report delineates that from 2022 to 2028, the market is expected to burgeon at a CAGR of 7.34%, reaching an estimated value of US$ 4.36 Billion by 2028. This growth is attributed to an array of factors, including the surge in the global smoking population, innovations in screening technologies, and a higher incidence of lung cancer cases worldwide.

The latest industry trends and growth projections underscore the crucial importance of early detection in managing lung cancer, a prevalent global health concern. A comprehensive forecast focused on the Lung Cancer Screening Market edifies stakeholders on the anticipated market expansion through 2028, propelled by technological advancements and increasing awareness.

In-Depth Market Insights Reflect the Dominance of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Diagnostics

Delving into the dynamics of the lung cancer screening landscape, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) diagnostics emerge as the primary revenue contributor. The report's analysis marks NSCLC as the leading segment, given its prevalence and the pressing need for effective early screening and diagnostic solutions.

With hospitals and clinics recognized as pivotal in delivering advanced diagnostic services, their role in fostering the market's growth remains substantial. On the other hand, diagnostic centers are noted for their rapid growth, offering patient-centric care, and operational efficiencies that are shaping the future of lung cancer screening.

Geographical Analysis Highlights China's Market Prowess in Lung Cancer Screening

A geographical lens on the lung cancer screening market reveals China's significant contribution to market growth, with an increasing demand for precise early diagnostics. The nation's focus on enhancing lung cancer screening capabilities through superior technologies and public health initiatives outlines its strategic role in bolstering the market.

Key Players Spearheading Market Innovations and Collaborations

The report identifies industry heavyweights contributing to market growth through strategic alliances and cutting-edge research.

Collaborations such as that between Royal Philips and Biodesix, Inc. for integrating blood-based lung nodule risk testing, signal a drive towards integrated, patient-centric management systems in lung cancer care.

With acquisitions like Intelerad Medical Systems' takeover of PenRad Technologies, Inc., the expansion of product offerings and enhancement of patient outcomes through optimized radiologist workflows are brought to light.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 390 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

