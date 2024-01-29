Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market to Hit $13.2 Billion by 2030 with a Strong Focus on Bio-based Products

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Super Absorbent Polymers Market by Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymer, Bio-Based Sap), Application (Personal Hygiene, Agriculture, Medical, Industrial), And Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global super absorbent polymers market is poised to expand significantly by 2030, on the back of robust growth in biodegradable products, personal hygiene demands, and innovative agricultural applications. This comprehensive market analysis predicts a surge in market value from USD 8.7 billion in 2023 to a remarkable USD 13.2 billion by the end of 2030, with a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.





Emerging Trends and Market Dynamics



With heightened consumer awareness and regulatory support for sustainable products, the market is witnessing a shift towards bio-based SAPs. This segment demonstrates remarkable growth due to its reduced environmental footprint and is manufactured from renewable sources like starch and cellulose. The inherent biodegradability of these polymers, along with their exceptional absorbency, makes them highly sought after in the manufacture of eco-friendly personal care products.



Application Insights: Dominance of Personal Hygiene Sector



The largest application segment within the super absorbent polymers market is the personal hygiene sector. Driven by the increasing global demand for high-quality disposable diapers, adult incontinence items, and feminine hygiene products, this sector utilizes SAP’s core benefit – outstanding liquid absorption. Efforts by governments to promote hygiene awareness in developing nations further augment the sector's growth.



Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific Leads with Rapid Expansion



In terms of regional demand, the Asia Pacific region dominates the market. The report attributes this to the growing personal care and agriculture sectors in countries like India, China, and Japan. The region's market prospects are bolstered by evolving consumer preferences and the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices that leverage high-efficiency products such as SAPs.



Key Market Players and Competitive Landscape



A thorough market analysis reveals a mix of strategies adopted by leading players, including new product development, expansion efforts, and strategic alliances. These industry giants have been influential in shaping market dynamics and are anticipated to continue innovating to meet the ever-evolving consumer demands and environmental standards.



Comprehensive Insights and Market Opportunities

Detailed overview of influential market drivers, such as the growing elderly population necessitating adult incontinence products, the surge in super absorbent polymers for water treatment, and the widespread use of disposable baby diapers.

Insight into potential restraints impacting the market like volatile raw material cost.

Analysis of burgeoning opportunities, notably in the eco-friendly super absorbent polymers space.

Examination of the challenges facing the industry, including environmental impact concerns.

This incisive market report provides stakeholders with an in-depth understanding of the super absorbent polymers landscape, shining a spotlight on emerging trends, growth opportunities, and strategic imperatives pivotal to industry success.



Industry Impact and Market Innovations



In conclusion, the super absorbent polymers market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the next decade. Enhanced absorption capabilities, sustainability, and technological advancements are key factors propelling market expansion. This market intelligence offers actionable insights, as businesses and investors look towards contributing to and benefiting from the future trajectory of super absorbent polymers industry.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Acuro Organics Limited

Aprotek

Basf

Chase Corporation

Chemtex Speciality Limited

Chinafloc

Evonik Industries

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Garg Chemical Company

Gel Frost Packs Kalyani Enterprises

High Smart Commodity Co. Ltd.

Kao Corporation

LG Chem

Maple Biotech Private Limited

M² Polymer Technologies, Inc.

Nippon Shokubai

Qingdao Soco New Material Co. Ltd.

Satellite Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Sdp Global (Sanyo Chemical Industries)

Shandong Haoyue New Materials Co. Ltd.

Songwon Industrial Group

Sumitomo Seika

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Xitao Polymer Co. Ltd.

Yixing Danson Technology

Zhejiang Weilong Polymer Material Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9yxm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment