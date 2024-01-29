Global Podcast Market Report 2024: Market to Grow by $15.7 Billion During 2023-2028 - Increasing Use of Data Analytics for Targeted Content and Advertising Driving Growth

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Podcast Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The podcast market is forecasted to grow by USD 15,707.02 mn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.08%

This study identifies the increasing use of data analytics for targeted content and advertising as one of the prime reasons driving the podcast market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by the increasing proliferation of podcast platforms, the rise in the adoption of diversity and inclusivity in podcast content, and the increasing availability of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. Also, integration with social media and technology and the growth expansion of narrative and investigative journalism podcasts will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the podcast market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading podcast market vendors. Also, the podcast market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Acast

Apple Inc.

Audacy Inc.

Audioboom Group Plc

Automattic Inc.

Blubrry Podcasting

Buzzsprout

Castbox

Castos Inc.

iHeartMedia Inc.

Liberated Syndication

Overcast Radio LLC

Patreon Inc.

Podbean

Podomatic Inc.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG

Spotify Technology SA

Substack Inc.

Transistor Inc.

TuneIn Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global podcast market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Genre Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Interviews - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Conversational - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Solo - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Panels - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 Repurposed content - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.8 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Genre

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Genre

7.3 News and politics - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Society and culture - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Comedy - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Sports - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.8 Market opportunity by Genre



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 Spain - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity by geography



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

