Leading Veterinary Software Company Instinct Science Acquires VetMedux, Owner of Fast-Growing Clinician's Brief and Plumb’s Veterinary Drugs

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. and TULSA, Okla., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instinct Science, a leading software provider for veterinary hospitals, today announced that it has acquired VetMedux, a trusted education and point-of-care information company that owns Clinician's Brief and Plumb’s Veterinary Drugs.



In acquiring VetMedux, Instinct strengthens its commitment to delivering the mission-critical tools veterinary practices need to care for their patients at the highest level and with the best outcomes. Instinct provides cloud-based practice management software through its flagship Instinct EMR, as well as workflow and e-prescribing systems to veterinary hospitals, helping elevate patient care, improve team efficiency, and automate revenue capture. Those tools will be bolstered by the addition of Clinician’s Brief and Plumb’s Veterinary Drugs, which consistently rank as the most essential information resources for industry professionals.

“Instinct is on an ambitious path to provide game-changing software tools to the veterinary caretakers of today and tomorrow,” said Caleb Frankel, VMD, Founder and CEO of Instinct. “With Instinct’s acquisition of the VetMedux brands, two mission-aligned companies become one. Plumb’s, Plumb’s Pro, and Clinician’s Brief are among the most essential resources for veterinarians, and we are committed to keeping them widely available and growing them significantly in the years to come. As we embark on this exciting next stage of Instinct, we remain focused on our vision to revolutionize the veterinary industry through thoughtfully designed software that improves the lives of animal patients and the professionals who care for them.”

Instinct has grown tremendously since its launch in 2017, now serving more than 85,000 animal caretakers in hospitals spanning four continents. Instinct powers many of the veterinary industry’s university teaching hospitals, internship and residency training centers, and multi-specialty/emergency advanced care practices. The company’s state-of-the-art, customer-centered technology serves veterinary hospitals of all sizes, including multi-location corporate-owned practices looking to modernize.

"I'm thrilled about today's announcement, combining VetMedux's essential education and point-of-care tools with Instinct's SaaS and workflow expertise, and providing the capital to propel this next phase of growth," said Elizabeth Green, CEO, VetMedux. "This is a bold move to build world-class products that deliver life-saving guidance to veterinarians and caretakers."

VetMedux reaches more than 260,000 veterinarians worldwide through its products: Plumb’s is a trusted point‑of‑care resource with information veterinary teams rely on to work up cases, choose treatment plans, and educate clients; Clinician’s Brief is an educational resource curated by practicing veterinarians to deliver practical information that supports clinicians through every career stage.

“Veterinary professionals need easy access to high-quality, vetted clinical information now more than ever. Our patients’ lives literally depend on it,” said Donald C. Plumb, PharmD, founder of Plumb’s Veterinary Drugs. “When we first launched Plumb’s, we believed that the information could be life-saving. Plumb’s is joining forces with Instinct to better deliver much-needed products aligned with a mission I believe in, which will lead to better outcomes for our pets.”

“Veterinary practitioners are in dire need of better support," said VetMedux Chief Scientific Officer Indu Mani, DVM, ScD.

“Instinct and VetMedux share a common ethos. Caleb’s technological vision and abundant clinical expertise will integrate seamlessly with VetMedux’s team of practicing clinical veterinarians and credentialed medical editors in the creation of robust point-of-care, updated, and evergreen clinical content,” she said. “Together, the collaboration promises to merge technology and clinical tools for a continual benefit to practicing veterinarians.”

Following the acquisition, VetMedux will operate as a division of Instinct, with Caleb Frankel leading as CEO of the combined entity. VetMedux Founder Elizabeth Green will join Instinct’s management team and continue to lead as President of VetMedux. Donald Plumb, PharmD, will join Instinct as an advisor.

The acquisition will approximately double Instinct’s workforce, and in the months ahead, Instinct and VetMedux will come together and develop a growth strategy to serve their customers even better.

About Instinct Science

Instinct Science is an animal health company focused on helping the world’s leading veterinary practices streamline and enhance their care with thoughtfully designed technology. Instinct empowers veterinarians, veterinary nurses, and hospital support staff with easy-to-adopt workflow and practice management software that boosts team efficiency, enhances patient care, and improves revenue capture. Founded in 2017 by Dr. Caleb Frankel, a practicing emergency veterinarian, Instinct’s platforms power some of the world’s most advanced veterinary care centers, including leading university teaching hospitals, specialty/emergency centers, and general practices. For more information, visit instinct.vet and follow along on LinkedIn @Instinct .

About VetMedux

Founded in 2002 by Elizabeth Green, VetMedux develops practical, peer-reviewed educational content and point-of-care tools for more than 260,000 veterinarians worldwide. Under the leadership of a team of practicing veterinarians, the company’s two leading brands, Clinician’s Brief® and Plumb’s™, help guide the most critical decisions in small animal medicine while easing the stress of veterinary professionals as they care for pets and educate pet owners. Overall, VetMedux provides veterinarians with essential resources and practical tools designed to support them as they navigate the changing dynamics of clinical and professional life, in the practice and beyond. Visit vetmedux.com for more information.