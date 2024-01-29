Smart Building Industry Report Pinpoints Top 7 Growth Opportunities for 2024

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 7 Growth Opportunities in Smart Buildings, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need to automate buildings, presenting opportunities to increase digitalization and underscoring the need to decrease energy consumption in buildings. This has resulted in a spurt in demand for smart building management solutions. The Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud technologies continue to make buildings smarter.

These technologies are causing significant disruptions, influencing how buildings are designed, operated, and managed and shifting roles away from traditional skills toward technological expertise and collaborative efforts. Market trends are driving the need for new investments and business model changes while focus gradually shifts from providing individual products to offering holistic occupant experiences.

This study reveals the top 7 trends for smart building industry participants to look out for in 2024. Major trends relate to decarbonization and building occupant experience, and overall the smart building industry will remain technology-driven. Industry participants should explore and leverage the growth opportunities highlighted in this research and expand their portfolios in the listed areas to create new revenue streams and solidify growth in this highly competitive field.



Top 7 Growth Opportunities

Digitalized Management to Drive Development of Intelligent Buildings

Adoption of Advanced Building Maintenance Solutions to Gain Momentum

Health and Wellness Solutions to Enhance Occupant Experience

Advanced Building Controls to Support Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Targets

Digital Twin to Enhance Building Operations and Management

New Business Models to Accelerate Transformation of Smart Buildings

Cybersecurity Solutions to Enhance and Protect Smart Building Systems

