Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Noerresundby, Denmark, 29 January 2024

Announcement no. 09/2024









RTX A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in RTX A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in RTXA/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of Deputy Chair of the Board Henrik Schimmell in the attached PDF document.

