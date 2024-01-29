The United States Patent Office Grants New Patent for Aurora Spine’s Translucent GhostTube™ Surgical Operating Tube

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced the issuance of its United States Patent No: 11,832,853 entitled “Hybrid Radiolucent Surgical Operating Tube”.



Aurora Spine’s Ghost Tube™ was designed to provide superior anchoring with a translucent thermoplastic body and non-slipping titanium anchors to assure that minimally invasive surgical access will stay stationary to support surgical preparation tools without blocking x-ray visualization during surgery.

"Aurora Spine has created several disruptive technologies in the past 12 years”, said Trent Northcutt, President & CEO of Aurora Spine. " This newly received patent of our GhostTube that supports our recently launched SiLO TFX SI Fusion System will allow us to support delivery of the SiLO TFX implant and create several new radiolucent tools for future product lines that require a steady and reliable bone anchoring with a repeatable clinical outcome for each patient requiring joint stabilization surgery.”

Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer of Aurora Spine, added “We are very excited to receive another United States patent that bolsters our growing product and intellectual property portfolio. Aurora will continue being disruptive and innovative by looking at ways to efficiently deliver our products and create and improve new treatment options to improve patient care and overall patient outcomes.”

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies.

