Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 29 January 2024
Announcement no.10/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|64,936
|4,655,088
|22 January 2024
|2,000
|79.25
|158,500
|23 January 2024
|1,200
|78.26
|93,912
|24 January 2024
|1,200
|76.92
|92,304
|25 January 2024
|-
|-
|-
|26 January 2024
|2,500
|75.47
|188,675
|Accumulated under the programme
|71.836
|72,23
|5.188.479
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|330,364
|3.9%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment