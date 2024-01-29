World Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Size, Analysis and Forecast Report 2023: Integration of AI Powers Next-generation Clinical Chemistry Analyzers to a $19+ Billion Industry by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The clinical chemistry analyzer market is worth US$ 14.12 Billion in 2023 and is expected to attain US$ 19.02 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.35% during 2023-2030

The worldwide clinical chemistry analyzer market flourishes due to technological advancements, accelerated health awareness, and efforts by healthcare industries to improve facts and reliability. Yet, demanding situations include high costs, a scarcity of educated professionals, and uncertainty risks.





An extensive driving force in the market is the rising incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes. The ongoing surge in disease occurrence has compelled companies to mass-produce advanced analyzers for progressive diagnostic capabilities. Consequently, intense competition has emerged because of the demand for chemical analyzers and the substantial inflow of the latest market providers.

Technological improvements in clinical chemistry analyzers have enabled broader testing skills and early sickness detection, particularly in specialized sectors like cancer, gynecology, and endocrinology. Notable improvements consist of enhanced resolution, refined pattern reputation, computer-assisted interpretation, advanced modeling, parameter estimation, and the integration of artificial intelligence.



According to the WHO, through 2030, about 1 in 6 human beings may be elderly (60 or older), with the worldwide elderly population expected to reach 1.4 billion in 2030 (up from 1 billion in 2020) and expected to achieve 2.1 billion with the aid of 2050. The GLOBOCAN 2020 record states that the global cancer instances in 2020 were about 19.3 million, projected to grow to 28.9 million with the assistance of 2040. The IDF Diabetes Atlas, Tenth Edition 2021, reports 537 million adults with diabetes in 2021, expected to attain 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045 globally.



The clinical chemistry and immunochemistry analyzers allow immunoassay-primarily-based testing, which greatly increases the spectrum of assessments that can be performed on a single device and reduces the time required for high-quality checks and protection of those analyzers.

The automatic and integrated analyzers come in one-of-a-kind sample workloads and volumes (low, medium, and excessive) to shape the necessities of the health facility and reference labs, similarly contributing to growing demand and market increase. Thus, the increasingly aged populace is vulnerable to numerous persistent illnesses, resulting in an excessive need for medical tests. The clinical chemistry analyzer industry is expected to grow over the forecast period.



Reagents market is about to preserve its growth, which is crucial for advancing clinical diagnostics



By Product Type, The global clinical chemistry analyzer market is segmented into analyzers, reagents, and others.

The global clinical chemistry analyzer market witnesses the reagents market reigning supreme as it claims the top position. This dominance is driven by reagents' pivotal role in facilitating accurate diagnostic tests and clinical research.

These essential chemical substances enable clinical chemistry analyzers to detect and measure various biomarkers, making them indispensable in the healthcare industry. As the demand for advanced medical diagnostics continues to surge worldwide, the reagents market remains at the forefront, ensuring the reliable functioning of clinical chemistry analyzers and contributing significantly to advancements in medical science and patient care.



Basic Metabolic Panel (BMP) holds the biggest market within the clinical chemistry analyzer industry



By Test Type, the global clinical chemistry analyzer market is divided into Basic Metabolic Panels, Liver Panels, Renal Profiles, Lipid Profiles, Thyroid Function Panels, Electrolyte Panels, and Specialty Chemical Assessments.

The Basic Metabolic Panel (BMP) commands the largest market share in the clinical chemistry analyzer industry. This comprehensive diagnostic tool is crucial in assessing a patient's health by measuring key metabolic markers such as glucose, calcium, and electrolytes. Its widespread adoption stems from its ability to provide essential insights into various physiological functions, aiding in the early detection and management of metabolic disorders and chronic conditions. As healthcare systems worldwide prioritize preventive care and early intervention, the BMP's prominence is set to continue, making it a cornerstone in the medical chemistry analyzer landscape and improving patient outcomes.



Hospitals have emerged as the dominant clinical chemistry analysis industry players, securing the best market share



By End User, the global clinical chemistry analyzer market is segmented into Hospitals, Research Laboratories & Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others.

Hospitals have become prominent in the clinical chemistry analyzers industry, securing most market revenues. This shift underscores the pivotal role that healthcare institutions play in patient diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring. Clinical chemistry analyzers, renowned for their capability to deliver precise measurements of diverse biomarkers, have become essential instruments in hospital laboratories.

They empower healthcare providers to make informed decisions regarding patient care, enhancing the accuracy of diagnoses and treatment strategies. As the demand for advanced medical diagnostics and comprehensive patient care continues to expand, hospitals continue to lead in innovation and maintain their position as top market performers in this crucial sector.



United States boasts a thriving clinical chemistry analyzer industry characterized by innovation, advanced generation, and great market presence



By country, the Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market is segmented into the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Australia, UAE, and Rest of World.

The United States is home to a vibrant clinical chemistry analyzer industry, characterized by its proud tradition of cutting-edge innovation and a robust research and development framework. This nation takes the lead in the global market for manufacturing advanced diagnostic equipment, enjoying a reputation for excellence in healthcare.

The industry's success is underpinned by a strong dedication to delivering superior healthcare solutions and responding to the growing demand for precise diagnostics. U.S.-based manufacturers continually introduce state-of-the-art clinical chemistry analyzers that cater to the evolving requirements of healthcare providers. This thriving sector significantly benefits domestic healthcare and extends its global influence by exporting products, establishing the United States as a dominant force in advancing healthcare worldwide through clinical chemistry analyzers.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 205 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Sysmex ADR

HORIBA Ltd

Hitachi

Product Type

Analyzers

Reagents

Others

Test Type

Basic Metabolic Panel

Liver Panel

Renal Profile

Lipid Profile

Thyroid Function Panel

Electrolyte Panel

Specialty Chemical tests

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Others

Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Netherlands

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Australia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of World

