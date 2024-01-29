To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 29 January 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 31 January 2024

Effective from 31 January 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 31 January 2024 to 30 April 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030504915, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 31 January 2024: 4.9120% pa

