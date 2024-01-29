Veritext Legal Solutions Supports the 12th Annual Court Reporting and Captioning Week

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the company will be participating in Court Reporting and Captioning Week taking place February 3-10.



This week designated by the National Court Reporters Association, an organization celebrating its 125th anniversary, brings together court reporters, captioners, court reporting firms, schools and others in the legal industry to highlight and promote the profession. To help in the celebration, Veritext is offering the following:

A full package of resources to help promote the profession including flyers, a recruiting video, social media posts, email signatures and more.

A brand-new complimentary CEU webinar taking place Thursday, February 8, at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST on Resolutions to Explore in 2024 featuring the Veritext Peer Advisory Council in a panel discussion.

A raffle with prizes for anyone who shares their love of court reporting and/or Veritext posts throughout the week on social media using #CRCW24 #VeritextCares.

Advice and mentorship opportunities for new students and graduates from individual members of the VPAC and steno community at large.

Access to the Veritext Student Resource Center, established to inspire and provide information and resources for the next generation of stenographers.

The Veritext Scholarship Program, with scholarships awarded to new or returning students seeking to learn stenography theory and to advance through training programs designed to help them increase speed and achieve completion.

Information on the Maryland Community College System’s Court Reporter Training Program – hosted by Veritext – which offers Steno Theory I & II and Speed Development courses to students across the country via live Zoom videoconferencing.

The Veritext Partner Referral Program, which allows participating court reporters and their referral to each earn $500.

“The court reporting profession plays an important role in the legal system, and as a company, we continually strive to support this community on an ongoing basis,” states Rich Antoneck, CEO of Veritext. “We understand the importance of promoting and advancing the profession, and this annual event allows us to offer resources, activities and educational opportunities to do just that. We are especially excited to be able to offer a brand-new complimentary CEU webinar for this event.”

For more information on what Veritext is doing to support the court reporting community, visit https://www.veritext.com/industryadvocacy/. For more information on how Veritext is celebrating Court Reporting and Captioning Week visit https://www.veritext.com/crcw24/.

