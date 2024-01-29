WiMi Developed Holographic Eye-Tracking Focusing System

Beijing, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it has been focusing on solving the bottleneck of holographic head-mounted display technology, challenging the traditional display mode and enhancing the overall user experience. WiMi's HoloAR Lens was developed by using a holographic eye-tracking focusing system, an optical system with adjustable pupil distance, and real-time FOV digital control in a product that involves optical engineering, computer vision, human-computer interaction, etc. The core innovation of the HoloAR Lens is that WiMi developed a holographic eye-tracking focusing system. It uses advanced computer vision technology that captures the user's eye movements in real-time by embedding an eye-tracking camera in the device. This data is transmitted to the built-in processing unit and analyzed with the help of algorithms to determine the user's focus position.

Unlike traditional holographic displays, this system calculates holograms at actual time adjustments without any dynamic optical components. This is achieved by using a spatial light modulator (SLM). This allows the system to control focus instantaneously, eliminating the delay and discomfort associated with traditional mechanical adjustments.

The holographic eye-tracking focusing system avoids the use of any mechanical moving parts. Compared to traditional holographic head-mounted displays, this design simplifies the device, reduces its weight, and improves its stability. At the same time, noise and vibration from moving mechanical parts are eliminated, improving the overall user experience.

To solve the problem of users' different pupil distances, WiMi's HoloAR Lens adopted the optical structure system with adjustable pupil distance and an optical metric with independent intellectual property rights. Adjusting the position and parameters of the optical elements enables each user to adjust the pupil distance according to the characteristics of his/her own eyes, thus further improving comfort when wearing it. The innovation of the optical structure is an important step forward in solving the problem of viewing discomfort in holographic displays.

In addition, the WiMi's HoloAR Lens enables real-time field of view (FOV) digital control, eliminating the need for dynamic optical components in traditional holographic displays. Real-time FOV digital control is made possible by integrating advanced computing and graphics processing units into the device, enabling the system to achieve real-time FOV digital control without the need for mechanical moving parts. By dynamically adjusting the computational hologram to ensure that the user's focus of gaze is perfectly matched to that of the display, it eliminates the focus adjustment problems that users may encounter during use.

WiMi's HoloAR Lens has a wide range of applications, and can be used not only in the individual consumer market for a more immersive and personalized virtual reality experience, but also in professional fields such as healthcare, education, and industry. HoloAR Lens can provide users with a more immersive, clear, and comfortable virtual reality experience. With the holographic eye-tracking focusing system, users don't have to worry about focus adjustments, and the optical metric and pupil distance adjustable optical structure system ensures that each user can adjust the device to their eye characteristics, improving wearing comfort. Digitally controlled FOV adjustment allows users to get a wider field of view in different scenarios, resulting in a better experience in entertainment, virtual tours, and more. Users will enjoy a clearer, more comfortable, and natural viewing experience without having to worry about focus adjustments or other issues that may cause discomfort. Holographic head-mounted displays offer an unprecedented level of comfort when wearing and viewing.

WiMi's HoloAR Lens marks a new era in head-mounted display technology. It is not only a great breakthrough in technological innovation, but also provides users with a smarter, more personalized, and comfortable experience. In the future, we expect to see this technology continue to drive the development of virtual reality technology in various fields, bringing more surprises and convenience to people.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

Contacts

WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

Email: pr@wimiar.com

TEL: 010-53384913

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 (646) 975-9495

Email: wimi@icrinc.com