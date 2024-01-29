Ontex announces details for its Q4 and full year 2023 results publication

Aalst, Belgium, January 29, 2024 – Ontex Group NV, a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, will release its results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023 at 07:00 CET / 06:00 BT on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Management will host a webcast for investors and analysts on the same day at 12:00 CET / 11:00 BT. Click on the link below to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet or mobile device.



https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/ontexgroup/20240208_1/

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation, and remain available on the same link for one year.

Would you wish to participate to the Q&A session at the end of the call, please contact investor.relations@ontexglobal.com prior to the date of publication. Note that the Q&A session is restricted to professional investors and analysts only.

The consensus based on equity analyst projections covering Ontex can be found on: Latest Ontex updates · Ontex . This These projections and therefore also the consensus figures represent the analyst's view only and do not represent forecasts made by Ontex. By making this consensus information available, Ontex does not mean or otherwise imply to endorse such information.

Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media Maarten Verbanck +32 53 33 36 20 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of hygienic products and solutions for retailers and healthcare, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 7,500 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 20 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

