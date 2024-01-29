DLH to Participate in Alliance Global Partners’ Virtual Technology Conference

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation and cyber security solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it will participate in the Alliance Global Partners’ Virtual Technology Conference on February 7, 2024. The day will consist of one-on-one meetings with management, and institutional investors are encouraged to contact Alliance Global directly to set up time with the Company. A presentation will also be available on the Company’s website.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by federal customers, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 3,200 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovative solutions to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

