Corcept Appoints Roberto Vieira as President, Oncology

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of medications to treat severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic and neurologic disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today announced the appointment of Roberto Vieira as President, Oncology. He will report to Joseph K. Belanoff, MD, Corcept’s Chief Executive Officer, and join the company’s Executive Team.

Mr. Vieira joins Corcept from Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President of U.S. Commercial until earlier this month. At Mirati, Mr. Vieira built the U.S. commercial organization, inclusive of sales, marketing and market access, and successfully led the launch of the company’s first targeted cancer therapy for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Mr. Vieira previously spent 15 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb in positions of increasing seniority, including Vice President of Worldwide Oncology Strategy. Prior to that, he also served as General Manager in Europe (The Netherlands) and was part of the leadership team that led the introduction of transformational medicines in the Immuno-Oncology space across a broad range of solid tumors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Roberto to the Corcept team,” said Dr. Belanoff. “His expertise in the global commercialization of cancer medicines and in building high-performing teams makes him an ideal leader for Corcept’s oncology division.”

"I'm excited to lead Corcept's oncology division, initially focusing on ovarian cancer and expanding to other tumors. Together with our dedicated team, we aim to revolutionize cancer treatment by leading the exciting field of cortisol modulation. I'm committed to building a strong oncology organization and launching first-in-class products that make a real impact in patients' lives," said Mr. Vieira.

About Corcept’s Oncology Programs

There is substantial evidence that cortisol activity at the glucocorticoid receptor (“GR”) allows certain solid tumors to resist treatment and that modulating cortisol’s activity may help anti-cancer treatments achieve their intended effect.

Many types of solid tumors express the GR and are potential targets for cortisol modulation therapy. In some cancers, cortisol inhibits cellular apoptosis – the tumor-killing effect many treatments are meant to stimulate. In other cancers, cortisol activity promotes tumor growth. Cortisol also suppresses the body’s immune response; activating – not suppressing – the immune system is beneficial in fighting certain cancers.

Corcept is conducting clinical trials of its proprietary selective cortisol modulators in combination with three different anti-cancer treatments in patients with ovarian, adrenal and prostate cancers.

About Corcept Therapeutics

For more than 25 years, Corcept’s focus on cortisol modulation and its potential to treat patients across a wide variety of serious disorders has led to the discovery of more than 1,000 proprietary selective cortisol modulators. Corcept’s advanced clinical trials are being conducted in patients with hypercortisolism, solid tumors, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and liver disease (NASH). In February 2012, the company introduced Korlym®, the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. For more information, visit Corcept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on our current plans and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that might cause our actual results to differ materially from those such statements express or imply. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to operate our business; risks related to the development of relacorilant and our other product candidates, including their clinical attributes, regulatory approvals, mandates, oversight and other requirements; and the scope and protective power of our intellectual property. These and other risks are set forth in our SEC filings, which are available at our website and the SEC’s website. We disclaim any intention or duty to update forward-looking statements made in this press release.