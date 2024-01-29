Packaged Salad Market Poised for Robust Growth: Organic and Vegetarian Products Lead the Surge as Consumers Embrace Healthier Lifestyles

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Packaged Salad Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Vegetarian, Non-vegetarian), Processing (Organic, Conventional), Type, Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaged salad industry is witnessing a significant upswing, driven by the surging trend of health consciousness and the burgeoning demand for convenience foods. A comprehensive market analysis delves deep into the sector's evolving dynamics, spotlighting key insights and trend forecasts from 2023 to 2030.

Market Expansion Driven by Vegetarian and Organic Preferences

As consumers increasingly align their eating habits with personal health goals and ethical considerations, the market has seen a strong shift towards vegetarian options. Vegetarian packaged salads, representing a whopping 67.4% revenue share in 2022, continue to capture the market, buoyed by the escalating vegan population and elevated concerns regarding animal welfare and environmental impact.

Organic packaged salads are also carving a significant niche, anticipated to exhibit a stellar CAGR of 7.8% through 2030. Health-aware consumers are seeking out organic fruits and vegetables, adding impetus to this market segment.

Convenience Fuels Packaged Salad Kits Popularity High Convenience and Variety Spur Growth in Packaged Salad Kits

The consumer quest for convenience without compromising on variety and taste has catapulted the packaged kits segment to the forefront. Marked by continuous innovation and varied product offerings from industry players, this category is set to flourish, with projections indicating a CAGR of 7.2% between 2023 and 2030.

Regional Market Dynamics

In the regional context, North America stays at the vanguard of the packaged salad market, commanding over 40.1% global share in 2022. This dominance is underpinned by an escalating appreciation for salads as a staple in healthy diets and the convenience factor of pre-packaged offerings.

The new report provides a perspicacious evaluation of various market drivers, segment performances, distribution channel developments, and regional market analyses, presenting an invaluable resource for those invested in the packaged salad industry.

The report emphasizes the significant health and lifestyle trends propelling the demand for packaged salads.

Expert analyses underline innovative product launches and strategic industry responses to shifting consumer preferences.

Insights into the role of emerging plant-based and seafood options highlight consumer trends in protein choices.

This latest market analysis unveils critical trends and growth patterns within the global packaged salad market, serving as an essential touchstone for businesses and stakeholders aiming to navigate this dynamic sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 122 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Processing Outlook

2.4. Type Outlook

2.5. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.6. Regional Outlook



Chapter 3. Packaged Salad Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Key Observations & Findings



Chapter 5. Packaged Salad Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Vegetarian

5.3. Non-vegetarian



Chapter 6. Packaged Salad Market: Processing Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Processing Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Organic

6.3. Conventional



Chapter 7. Packaged Salad Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Packaged Greens

7.3. Packaged Kits



Chapter 8. Packaged Salad Market: Distribution Channel Range Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.2. Offline

8.3. Online



Chapter 9. Packaged Salad Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. Central & South America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 10. Competitive Analysis

Bondvelle

Dolle Food Company Inc.

Fresh Express, Incorporated

Earthbound Farm

Mann Packing Co., Inc

organicgirl

Misionero

Eat Smart

BrightFarms, Inc.

Gotham Greens

