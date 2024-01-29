Vaxcyte Completes Enrollment of Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating VAX-31 for the Prevention of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease (IPD) in Adults Aged 50 and Older

-- Topline Safety, Tolerability and Immunogenicity Data from VAX-31 Phase 1/2 Study (n=1,015) Expected in Third Quarter of 2024 --



SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced the completion of enrollment in its Phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating VAX-31, a 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate designed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), in healthy adults aged 50 and older. Vaxcyte expects to announce topline safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data from the Phase 1/2 study in the third quarter of 2024.

“Completing the enrollment of the VAX-31 study with more than one thousand adults 50 years and older is a significant step for our PCV franchise and we look forward to announcing topline safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data in the third quarter of this year,” said Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Vaxcyte. “VAX-31, the broadest-spectrum PCV in the clinic, has the potential to address a significant public health need by covering approximately 95% of IPD circulating in the U.S. adult population while maintaining coverage of previously circulating strains that are currently contained via ongoing vaccination.”

Mr. Pickering continued, “Given the significant progress across our PCV franchise, comprising VAX-24 and VAX-31, we intend to deliver multiple anticipated Phase 3 data readouts over the next few years as we conduct Phase 3 studies and, if those studies are successful, prepare a Biologics License Application submission for either the VAX-24 or VAX-31 adult program.”

About the VAX-31 Phase 1/2 Study

The VAX-31 Phase 1/2 clinical study, which is now fully enrolled, is a randomized, observer-blind, active-controlled, dose-finding clinical study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of VAX-31 at three dose levels (low, middle and high) and compared to Prevnar 20® (PCV20) in 1,015 healthy adults aged 50 and older.

The Phase 1 portion of the study evaluated the safety and tolerability of a single injection of VAX-31 at three dose levels and compared to PCV20 in 64 healthy adults 50 to 64 years of age. An independent Data Monitoring Committee conducted an assessment of the Phase 1 safety and tolerability results and recommended that the study proceed as planned to Phase 2. Phase 1 participants will also be evaluated for immunogenicity, and the data will be pooled with the participants in the Phase 2 portion of the study.

The Phase 2 portion of the study will evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of a single injection of VAX-31 at the same three dose levels and compared to PCV20 in 951 healthy adults 50 years of age and older.

The immunogenicity objectives of the study include an assessment of the induction of antibody responses, using opsonophagocytic activity (OPA) and immunoglobulin G (IgG), at each of the three VAX-31 doses and compared to PCV20 for the 20 serotypes in common, as well as for the additional 11 serotypes contained in VAX-31, but not in PCV20.

Participants in the study are being evaluated for safety through six months after vaccination. The study is being conducted in approximately 25 sites in the United States.

Additional information about the study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov under the identifier NCT06151288.



About Pneumococcal Disease

Pneumococcal disease (PD) is an infection caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) bacteria. It can result in IPD, including meningitis and bacteremia, and non-invasive PD, including pneumonia, otitis media and sinusitis. In the United States, approximately 320,000 people get pneumococcal pneumonia each year, which is estimated to result in approximately 150,000 hospitalizations and 5,000 deaths. Pneumococci also cause over 50% of all cases of bacterial meningitis in the United States. Antibiotics are used to treat PD, but some strains of the bacteria have developed resistance to treatments. The morbidity and mortality due to PD are significant, particularly for young children and older adults, underscoring the need for a more broad-spectrum vaccine.

About Vaxcyte’s PCV Franchise: VAX-24 and VAX-31

Vaxcyte’s carrier-sparing PCV franchise candidates, including VAX-24, a Phase 3-ready 24-valent PCV, and VAX-31, the Company’s next-generation 31-valent PCV currently in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study, are being studied for the prevention of IPD. The public health community continues to affirm the need for vaccines that offer broader protection to prevent IPD, which can be most serious for infants, young children, older adults and those with immune deficiencies or certain chronic health conditions.

Both VAX-24 and VAX-31 are designed to improve upon the standard-of-care PCVs for both children and adults by covering the serotypes that are responsible for a significant portion of IPD in circulation and are associated with high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance and meningitis, while maintaining coverage of previously circulating strains that are currently contained through continued vaccination practice. Vaxcyte aims to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity, broad-spectrum carrier-sparing conjugate vaccines in order to add coverage without compromising overall immune responses by using modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform. Vaxcyte is deploying this approach with VAX-24 and VAX-31, the latter of which has the potential to provide the broadest coverage of any PCV to reach the clinic with approximately 95 percent coverage of circulating IPD strains in the U.S. adult population.

In January 2023, Vaxcyte announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to VAX-24 for the prevention of IPD in adults based on positive topline results from the Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study, which evaluated the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of VAX-24 in adults 18 to 64 years of age. The Breakthrough Therapy designation process is designed to expedite the development and review of drugs and biologics that are intended to treat a serious or life-threatening condition, where preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug or biologic may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. The Company is developing broad-spectrum conjugate and novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a Phase 3-ready 24-valent, broad-spectrum, carrier-sparing PCV being developed for the prevention of IPD. VAX-31, the Company’s next-generation 31-valent PCV, is the broadest-spectrum PCV candidate in the clinic today.

Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company’s system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease; and VAX-GI, a vaccine program designed to prevent Shigella. Vaxcyte is driven to eradicate or treat invasive bacterial infections, which have serious and costly health consequences when left unchecked. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

