Power Generator Rental Market to Advance at a 5.8% CAGR through 2031, Reaching a Value of USD 287.4 million | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The power generator rental industry was valued at US$ 173.5 million in 2022. A CAGR of 5.8% is projected between 2023 and 2031. The power generator rental market is expected to reach US$ 287.4 million by 2031. Renewable energy solutions may become increasingly popular as the global push toward sustainable energy intensifies.

Increasing the popularity of hybrid solutions or generators that work alongside renewable energy sources could significantly impact the power generator rental industry. Generator technology is constantly advancing, so it might improve the efficiency and environmental friendliness of generators in the future. Enhanced fuel efficiency, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance are all likely to become more common.

Energy storage solutions, including batteries, may become more common. Temporary power solutions incorporating these technologies can be more reliable and flexible, especially with intermittent grid access. Internet of Things (IoT) technologies will enable remote monitoring and management of power generators. Costs can be reduced and efficiency improved by reducing downtime, implementing real-time diagnostics, and performing proactive maintenance.

Request a PDF sample of the latest market report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40388



Customers may prefer environmentally friendly power solutions as awareness and demand for sustainability grows. As a result, cleaner and more fuel-efficient generators may become more popular. Business and organization decisions may be influenced by government policies and incentives supporting the use of clean energy solutions, affecting the demand for generators of certain power.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The rise of outdoor events and construction activities has created a need for flexible, temporary power solutions.

● Power generator rentals are growing in popularity as temporary power solutions become more popular

Diesel generators are leading the market for the power generator rental market.

In 2022, the Middle East and Africa comprised the largest percentage of the market.

Global Power Generator Rental Market: Growth Drivers

The susceptibility of electricity infrastructure has been brought to light by the rising frequency and intensity of natural disasters, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and floods. In the aftermath of such occurrences, there is an increased demand for temporary power solutions that can swiftly restore power. Renting a power generator is a great option since it can provide an instant and adaptable energy source, assist with emergency response, and keep vital services running.

The increasing need for backup and reliable power in various industries drives generator rentals. Power interruptions are crucial to maintaining operations and safeguarding against financial loss for modern businesses. Power outages may disrupt production processes and have substantial economic consequences, whether caused by grid failures or maintenance activities. Companies often rent generators to cover unplanned and planned downtime to maintain operational continuity and minimize losses.

Events and projects involving temporary power sources, such as construction sites, festivals, and outdoor concerts, have increased generator rental markets. These events often need scalable, portable, and tailored power sources. Organizers and project managers can configure the generators easily to meet the needs of temporary activities by renting generators, which is a cost-effective and efficient solution. When a permanent power infrastructure is not cost-effective or practical, power generator rentals are an ideal choice.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=40388

Global Power Generator Rental Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the power generator rental market. Urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development are driving rapid growth in power demand in Asia-Pacific. Due to this, rental prices for power generators are likely to rise significantly. Several Asian countries have incorporated renewable energy sources into their energy mix. Power solutions for temporary and reliable use are continually needed as the region develops infrastructure and construction projects.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing advancements in the technology of power generators similar to other regions. Smart technologies like remote monitoring and better fuel efficiency are integrated. Knowing and complying with the different regulatory environments is essential for power generation companies operating in the Asia-Pacific region. Fuel consumption, emissions, and safety standards may differ depending on the state.

Global Power Generator Rental Market: Key Players

Power generator rental companies invest heavily in developing advanced industrial generators and renting large ones. A strong position in the industry is maintained by close collaborations within the industry, as well as mergers and acquisitions.

APR Energy

Atlas Copco AB

Aggreko

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Kohler Co.

Reddy Generators

Sunbelt Rentals Inc.

Xinchang Machinery Engineering Co. Ltd.

United Rentals Inc.

Key Developments

In January 2024, United Rentals Stamford, Conn ., will acquire HIPOWER SYSTEMS' EHR solar battery generators. By integrating photovoltaic solar panels and a propane generator, United Rentals offers the first mobile microgrid solution for boosting project sustainability.

., will acquire HIPOWER SYSTEMS' EHR solar battery generators. By integrating photovoltaic solar panels and a propane generator, United Rentals offers the first mobile microgrid solution for boosting project sustainability. In November 2023, Aggreko Glasgow, UK, released Canada's newest Tier 4 final generator. The company offers low-emission technology to Canadian customers with CSA-certified options ranging from 100kW to 500kW.

Global Power Generator Rental Market: Segmentation

By Generator Rating

Up to 100 KVA

101-500 KVA

501-1000 KVA

Above 1000 KVA

By Fuel Type

Diesel

Natural Gas

By End User

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Mining

Construction

Events

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Order a Copy of this Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=40388<ype=S

Go through further research published by Transparency Market Research:

Ceramic Tiles Market - The ceramic tiles market was estimated to have acquired US$ 100.1 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register an 8.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 210.3 billion.

Agricultural Films Market - The global agricultural films market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 25.1 Bn by the end of 2031, as per a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Additionally, the TMR study on the sales forecast for agricultural films market notes that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

