Green Hydrogen Market Latest Trends and Future Scope Analysis 2024-2031

Jersey City, NJ, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Green Hydrogen Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.99 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $81.65 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 38.96% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic.

Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:



Key factors influencing the global Green Hydrogen market are:

Surging Global Demand for Clean Energy

Advancements in Electrolysis Technology

Supportive Government Policies and Incentives

The following are the primary obstacles to the Green Hydrogen market's expansion:

High Initial Capital Costs

Limited Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen Production

Technical Challenges in Scaling Up Production

Future expansion opportunities for the global Green Hydrogen market include:

Expanding Applications in Industrial and Transportation Sectors

International Collaboration for Research and Development

Increasing Investment in Renewable Energy Projects





Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1541





Market Analysis:

The demand for the green hydrogen is anticipated to be driven by the existence of supportive government policies that encourage the hydrogen economy as well as growing environmental concerns about rising carbon emissions from the use of fossil fuels. It is expected that this tendency will offer the industry a possible growth environment.

List of Prominent Players in the Green Hydrogen Market:

LindeAir

Liquide

Air Products Inc.

ENGIE

Uniper SE

Siemens Energy

Green Hydrogen

Cummins Inc

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Nel ASA

SGH2 Energy Global LLC

PLUG POWER INC

Aker HorizonsHY2GEN AG

Fusion-Fuel

Loop Energy Inc

Ergosup

Ballard Power Systems

Green Hydrogen Market Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2023 USD 5.9 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 81.6 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 38.9% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn, Volume in Kilotons and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Technology and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments:

In June 2022, In order to employ green or fossil-free hydrogen to decarbonize global industry, Electric Hydrogen Co. was awarded $198 million in funding. The technology for electric hydrogen electrolyzers may be expanded with the help of this money, and the necessary initiatives for the production of green hydrogen can be produced and implemented.

June 2022, It was reported that Air Liquide and Siemens Energy would form a joint venture devoted solely to the production of sustainable hydrogen electrolyzes across Europe. Air Liquide will own a 25.1% share in the joint venture, with Siemens holding a 74.9% overall ownership. Berlin will serve as both the corporate headquarters and the location of the factory that will create the electrolysis stacks or modules.





Buy 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/1541









Green Hydrogen Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Growing Government Initiative

Governments are essential in developing laws and policy frameworks that support the green hydrogen market and give it long-term stability and predictability. The demand for green hydrogen is being stimulated by governments' worldwide attention on enacting carbon price mechanisms, reducing emissions targets, and setting targets for renewable energy. Regulations that encourage the incorporation of green hydrogen into current energy systems—for example, by allowing fuel cell technology or combining it with natural gas in pipelines—also contribute to the market's expansion. To decarbonize the country by creating clean energy sources, the Indian Union Cabinet approved "The National Green Hydrogen Mission" in January 2022. The goal of the government's plan is to position the country as a leader in the world of green hydrogen generation. The mission is anticipated to produce at least 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen annually.

Challenges: High Cost of Production

Electrolyzers are the main source of expense in green hydrogen production since they break water molecules. The development of electrolyzer technology is still in its infancy and is not yet at a mature stage. Because of this, the economies of scale have not been fully realized, and the present generation of electrolyzers is expensive. The establishment of a strong green hydrogen market necessitates large infrastructural investments. This entails constructing hydrogen storage and delivery infrastructure, creating electrolysis facilities, and constructing new or retrofitting pipelines. These upfront infrastructural requirements further exacerbate the high production costs. As a result, the cost of production acts as a significant barrier to the market's growth, impeding its expansion.

Europe Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period

The Europe Green Hydrogen Market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR soon. Hydrogen is used as the main energy source in Europe. By implementing the European Green Deal, Europe hopes to cut greenhouse gas emissions and get its economy ready for a future without fossil fuels. Furthermore, the biggest market share of the green hydrogen market in the European Region belonged to Germany, while the market with the quickest growth was the one in the United Kingdom. Additionally, because of the significant investments made by the European economies, a clean hydrogen-based economy is the goal for the energy transition in the upcoming years. For example, the U.K. government announced in August 2019 an investment proposal worth USD 14.8 billion for a project that by 2030 will employ 4 GW of offshore wind to produce green hydrogen.





Unlock Green Hydrogen Market GTM Strategy @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1541





Segmentation of Green Hydrogen Market-

By Application-

Oil and Gas Hydrocracking Hydroisomerization Hydrodealkylation Hydrodesulfurization

Industrial Feedstock Ammonia Methanol Steel Others

Mobility

Power Generation

Others

By Technology-

Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Anion Exchange Membrane

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/