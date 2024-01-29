EGR Power 50 Ranking: 56% of Operators Choose Optimove as CRM Marketing Solution

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the #1 CRM Marketing solution for iGaming, is the platform of choice of 56% of operators in the EGR Power 50 Ranking 2023. Among Optimove clients listed in the Power 50 are the top three operators.

Published for over 20 years, the EGR Power 50 ranking provides the iGaming industry with a snapshot of the global online gambling market, a rundown of the key industry power players, and performance comparisons against competitors.

Separately, Optimove is also the choice of the following:

Four of the top five operators in the USA, including BetMGM, Caesars Digital, and PENN Entertainment.

The top five operators in Italy, including Lottomatica, Sisal, Snai, and SKS365.

Some of the fastest-growing operators, including Stake.com and GGPoker.

The EGR Power 50 announcement follows Optimove's recent client acquisitions, including Kindred Group, 888Africa, and Betfred. These additions join the company’s existing client base, which features Entain, bet365, Kaizen Gaming, Lottoland, and others.

"Being the preferred CRM Marketing solution in the iGaming industry is an honor and comes with the responsibility to partner with these leaders to continually improve CRM marketing for the iGaming industry," expressed Pini Yakuel, CEO and Founder of Optimove. "The decision of 56 percent of these exceptional companies to choose Optimove is humbling. Serving iGaming operators, from emerging growth operators to well-established ones, we remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering them with cutting-edge tools and capabilities that maximize player retention and lifetime value. Ultimately, we are here to empower iGaming leaders with intelligence to operate responsibly while maintaining deep, loyal relationships with their players."

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

In Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner's companion report and ranked #1 by Gartner for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading brands including bet365, Betfred, BetMGM, Entain, Sisal, Pennsylvania Lottery and others across the gaming sector.

For more information go to Optimove.com