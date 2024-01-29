Šiaulių bankas has acquired own shares

On 25-29 January 2024 Šiaulių Bankas AB purchased own shares on the Tender Offer Market of Nasdaq Vilnius AB. The purchase auction results are as follows:

- total number of shares acquired 1 250 000;

- total amount of share acquisition transactions EUR 900,000.00

The purpose of share acquisition – is intended to maintain and increase the value of the Bank. Acquired shares will pass on Bank‘s ownership on the settlement date of the purchase auction - 30 January 2024.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt