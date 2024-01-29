LPL Financial Welcomes Latus Group, Ltd.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors David Segarra, AIF®, CPFA®, and Sean Sullivan of Latus Group, Ltd. have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported having served approximately $320 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and join LPL from Centaurus Financial, Inc.



Segarra, who founded Latus Group in 2009 and serves as president, followed an unconventional route to the wealth management industry. Beginning his career as a Seattle police officer and SWAT team member, Segarra developed a passion for trading and investments in the mid-1990s, leading him to pivot and follow this new path. Segarra has since grown his Las Vegas-area practice to serve corporate and private wealth clients nationwide. A testament to the practice he has built, the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) recognized Segarra as one of the Nation's Top 200 401(k) Advisors, and selected him as a delegate to brief the US Sen. Majority Leader Harry Reid's Chief Tax and Economic Advisor on retirement plan tax reform and proposed Department of Labor regulations.

Sullivan had a more direct path to the industry. He joined Latus Group in 2018 after graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from West Virginia University. Today, Sullivan serves as vice president of client relations performing investment due diligence and financial planning for the firm’s private wealth and corporate clients.

“We have a good thing going in our partnership and ability to work together,” Segarra said. “It’s been a long road for me, from the police department to my advisory practice, but through hiring the right people like Sean, we have a formidable team.”

Why they chose LPL Financial

Looking for a partner to help create efficiencies, improve client experiences and grow the business, the Latus Group — which also includes support staff members Ashley Heaton, Denise Magana and Sage Newman — turned to LPL Financial. Segarra and Sullivan cite LPL’s robust technology platform and efficiencies and Retirement Plan Consulting Program (RPCP) as key reasons for their move.

“When you peel back the layers, LPL is dedicated to staying up to date in the industry and reinvesting in innovation,” Segarra added. “LPL has a wealth of technological solutions such as single sign-on, centralized access and an integrated platform that enables us to use our current tools for our clients. Additionally, we have insights into our business through CFO Solutions we haven’t really had access to before.”

“Since COVID, we have seen a lot of legislation like the SECURE Act 2.0 that complicates retirement accounts, so we must work with a partner who has a deep understanding of the industry,” Sullivan said. “The RPCP was very important to us, as was LPL’s dedicated business unit that supports us. We have a better ability to service clients.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome David, Sean and the rest of the team at Latus Group to the LPL community and look forward to helping them expand their business. At LPL, we understand the dedication, talent and spirit it takes to build and operate a thriving practice. That is why we are committed to offering advisors cutting-edge technology, business solutions and integrated capabilities designed to uncomplicate day-to-day activities and help them get back to doing what they do best — serving clients. We look forward to supporting Latus Group for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Latus Group, Ltd., and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2023.

