Global Synthetic Paper Market Size To Worth USD 3.6 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.8%

New York, United States, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Synthetic Paper Market Size to Grow from USD 2.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.6 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.





The usage of synthetic paper has increased substantially in areas such as packaging, labelling, and printing. Industries are recognising the benefits of synthetic paper, such as its resistance to water, chemicals, and tearing, making it suitable for a wide range of uses. Synthetic paper is highly printable, allowing for vibrant, high-quality printing. This appeals to firms looking to boost the visual attractiveness of their products through packaging or promotional materials. The longevity of synthetic paper is a major factor driving its growth. Papers, labels, and packaging made of synthetic paper can withstand harsh conditions and have a longer lifespan due to its resistance to water, chemicals, and tearing. Continuous technological advancements in synthetic paper manufacture have resulted in improved quality and cheaper cost.

Synthetic Paper Market Value Chain Analysis

Polypropylene and polyester makers, for example, play a key role in synthetic paper production. The quality and characteristics of these materials have an impact on the ultimate output. These are the people who turn raw materials into synthetic paper. In the manufacturing process, extrusion, coating, and other specialist processes are employed to give a substrate with the desired properties—durable, printable, and resistant to a variety of conditions. After being created, synthetic paper is transported to converters. These companies turn the material into specialised end products like labels, packaging, or printed materials. They may shape the synthetic paper with printing, die-cutting, or other ways as needed. Synthetic paper is already available to businesses and consumers. In the printing, packaging, and labelling sectors, synthetic paper is used for a variety of purposes. Its qualities are used by brands to build long-lasting and visually appealing products. Distribution networks are used to transport synthetic paper items to stores. This could include distributors or other intermediaries who ensure the products arrive at their intended destinations. In their daily lives, consumers benefit from the special properties of synthetic paper, whether it's a beautifully printed label, a sturdy shopping bag, or a waterproof map.

Synthetic Paper Market Opportunity Analysis

Synthetic paper is used extensively in the packaging industry due to its durability and moisture resistance. As the popularity of e-commerce develops, so does the demand for durable and visually appealing packaging solutions. This is a massive opportunity for synthetic paper manufacturers. A growing market for synthetic paper is the labelling business, which includes product labels and tags. Because of its printability and resilience to wear and tear, the material is an intriguing option for businesses looking to improve the aesthetics and longevity of their products. As companies around the world understand the benefits of synthetic paper, the worldwide industry has the potential to grow. Companies can broaden their reach and market share by entering new markets and forging alliances.

Global Synthetic Paper Market Size By Product (BOPP, HDPE, PET & Others), By Application (Label, Non-Label), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast 2022 – 2032.

Insights by Product

The BOPP segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The printability of BOPP synthetic paper is well recognised. The material's smooth and consistent surface makes it ideal for high-quality printing applications. As a result, enterprises that require colourful and sophisticated printing, such as labels, packaging, and promotional materials, are increasingly using it. BOPP synthetic paper is exceptionally rip-resistant and durable. As a result, it is a preferred material for outdoor signage, banners, and tags that require robust and long-lasting materials. BOPP synthetic paper can withstand a wide range of temperatures, making it perfect for temperature-sensitive applications. This characteristic broadens its usefulness in a variety of fields and businesses.

Insights by Application

The non-labelling segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Aside from labelling, synthetic paper is increasingly being used in a number of packaging applications. It is suitable for flexible packaging, pouches, and wrappers in industries such as food, drinks, and personal care due to its durability, moisture resistance, and printability. Because synthetic paper is adaptable, high-quality printed promotional materials can be made. Examples include brochures, catalogues, and marketing collateral. The ability of the material to exhibit colourful graphics and tolerate handling benefits the non-labeling category. In the non-labeling sector, the production of educational resources such as textbooks, notebooks, and teaching aids is expanding. The durability and printability of synthetic paper influence the longevity and visual appeal of educational resources.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Synthetic Paper Market from 2023 to 2032. The packaging business in North America has demonstrated a high appetite for synthetic paper. Because of its resistance to external effects and durability, it is a popular choice for a wide range of packaging applications, including food, beverages, and consumer goods. In North America, sustainability and environmentally friendly solutions are highly prized. Synthetic paper, which is typically recyclable and made from non-tree-based materials, is compatible with the region's environmental consciousness. This has increased awareness and acceptability, particularly in places where sustainability is critical. Synthetic paper acceptability is aided by North America's well-established regulatory structure, notably in sectors such as food and healthcare.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. Asia Pacific, which is known for its rapid industrialization, has experienced an increase in demand for synthetic paper across a wide range of businesses. As the region's economies expand, so does the demand for long-lasting and versatile packaging, labelling, and printing materials. The increasing rise of the Asia Pacific packaging business, driven by e-commerce, urbanisation, and changing consumer lifestyles, has increased demand for synthetic paper. It is perfect for packaging applications in this fast-paced market because to its resistance to moisture and ripping. Food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries in Asia Pacific rely on synthetic paper for its great printability and visual appeal, thanks to a growing print and labelling sector. The versatility of the material allows it to suit the various needs of these sectors.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Synthetic Paper Market Includes Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Arjobex SAS, Cosmo Films, Daks India Industries Pvt Ltd, Elastin International Corp., Hop Industries Corporation, HWASEUNG Industries Co.,Ltd, Kaveri Metallising & Coating Industries Pvt Ltd, MDV Papier- und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH, PPG Industries, Inc., Profol Americas, Inc., RELYCO, Seiko Epson Corporation, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Yupo Corporation, and Other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In May 2021, Cosmo Film has launched a new product made completely of opaque synthetic paper. This is primarily intended for dangler applications. This non-tearable, matt-polished synthetic paper is opaque.



Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Synthetic Paper Market, Product Analysis

BOPP

HDPE

PET

Others

Synthetic Paper Market, Application Analysis

Label

Non-Label

Synthetic Paper Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

