Seed Coating Colorants Global Analysis Report 2024: Market Set for Robust Growth, North America Leads Industry Expansion - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seed Coating Colorants Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global seed coating colorants market is experiencing a significant surge, as revealed in a new comprehensive research publication added to our extensive market reports collection. As per the latest data, the market which stood at $1.57 billion in 2023 is projected to reach $1.65 billion by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

This growth momentum is anticipated to continue, with future projections estimating the market size will expand to $2.06 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Such robust expansion underscores the escalating demand for agricultural efficiency and food production enhancements across the globe.

The report highlights North America as the leading region in the seed coating colorants market as of 2023, a reflection of the region's advanced agricultural practices and demanding standards for seed quality. The research also provides in-depth insights into the market across other key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Technological innovations are a driving force behind the market growth, with companies introducing cutting-edge products to optimize seed treatment processes. Noteworthy advancements such as innovative coating polymers enhance seed performance, offering crucial advantages in crop yield and protection.

As populations increase and the demand for food intensifies, the role of seed coating colorants intensifies in meeting the challenges of food security. The report emphasizes the escalating need to boost crop yields, seed germination rates, and overall food quality – all areas where seed coating colorants are pivotal.

Increased concern over pest infestations and crop diseases also contributes to market growth. Seed coating colorants incorporating protective agents provide an effective line of defense, increasing plant resistance to various pests and diseases.

Key Market Segments Under the Spotlight

The comprehensive analysis focuses on both powder and liquid seed coating colorants, delving into their roles in enhancing germination and crop productivity.

Protectants and phytoactive promoters among other active ingredients are examined for their impacts on seed quality.

Film coating, encrusting, and pelleting processes are dissected to assess their applications in the market.

Diverse applications, such as grains and cereals, oilseeds, as well as fruits and vegetables, are evaluated for market opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BASF SE

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Chromatech Incorporated

Globachem SA

Bayer AG

Centor Group

Incotec Group BV

Clariant AG

Germains Seed Technology Inc.

Greenville Colorants LLC

Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd.

Mahendra Overseas Ltd.

Vivify Specialty Ingredients

Lallemand Inc.

Novus International Inc.

Bayer CropScience AG

Precision Laboratories LLC

Croda International PLC

Chemtura Corporation

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Aakash Chemicals

Matchless Dyes and Chemicals

Sampatti Industries

Sun Chemical Corporation

SensiCoat

DuPont Specialty Products India Pvt. Ltd.

Keystone Aniline Corporation

Jay Chemical Industries Ltd.

Vipul Organics Ltd.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1uxan

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.