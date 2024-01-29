Chemical Fertilizers Global Market Report 2024: Industry to Surge as Asia-Pacific Dominates with Innovative Agricultural Technologies - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Fertilizers Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth in the chemical fertilizer sector continues unabated, as a recent market research report reflects significant expansion and forecasts sustained progress through to 2028. The industry is poised to reach a market size of $189.77 billion by 2024, with a robust CAGR of 8.2%. The surge is fueled by heightened agricultural productivity demands, technological advancements in manufacturing, and various changes in farming practices addressing concerns around soil health.

Innovations Steering Market Growth

The detailed research delves into a range of emerging trends shaking the core of the fertilizer industry. Notable among these are the development of customized fertilizer blends, the rise of slow-release and controlled-release fertilizers, and increased use of biofertilizers and biostimulants. Agricultural technology, including precision agriculture and nutrient management tools, is expected to significantly influence the future trajectory of the market and optimize the effectiveness of fertilizer application.

Intensive Farming and Nutrient Management

Another key driver identified in the report is the rapid adoption of intensive farming techniques, aimed at maximizing yields from every hectare of land. This necessitates a significant uptake in chemical fertilizers to replenish soil nutrients, especially in large-scale monoculture farming systems.

Regulatory Policies and Sustainable Practices

Advancements in regulatory policies and sustainable agricultural practices are also contributing to the evolving fertilizer landscape, with bio-fertilizers carving out a space as an environmentally-friendly alternative to their chemical counterparts. Phosphorus recovery from wastewater and other organic sources is gaining attention as a sustainable method of fertilizer production, highlighting the industry's shift toward resource recovery.

The Role of Precision Agriculture

Additionally, the integration of precision agriculture technologies is set to revolutionize the chemical fertilizer sector, enabling farmers to reduce waste and ensure that crops receive the correct amount of nutrients at the most opportune time.

Dominant Regional Markets

The Asia-Pacific region leads the global chemical fertilizer market, enjoying the largest share in 2023, with North America following closely. As for the competitive landscape, the market comprises numerous major players known for their innovative products and strategic presence across various regions.

Environmental Initiatives Shaping US Agriculture

Highlighting initiatives within the sector, the February 2022 collaboration between the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) aims to advance sustainable agriculture by developing environmentally-friendly fertilizer options to aid corn production, with implications for agricultural productivity worldwide.

Global Perspectives

The report presents a comprehensive analysis covering multiple geographical regions, offering a global perspective on the chemical fertilizers market. This includes a thorough examination of various national markets and their contributions to the global market scenario.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Sinopec Limited

Yara International ASA (ADR)

Guardian Industries LLC

Nutrien Ltd

Marubeni Corporation

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

CF Industries Holdings Inc

Israel Corp Ltd

Sinofert Holdings Limited

Central Farmers Fertilizers Industries

The Mosaic Company

Haifa Group

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO)

Oriental Chemicals Iimited

Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals

Acron Group

Intrepid Potash Inc.

EuroChem Group AG

Uralkali

PhosAgro

PotashCorp

Agrium

Kali und Salz (K+Z)

Coromandel International Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

National Fertilizers Limited

Fertiberia

Office Chérifien des Phosphates (OCP) Group

Sociedad Química y Minera de ( SQM )

Potash Ridge Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1z17y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.