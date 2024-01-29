Growing Adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Practices Transforms the Agricultural Activator Adjuvant Market. The Market Predicted to Cross a Valuation of US$ 6.6 billion by 2034 | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural activator adjuvant market is poised to cross US$ 4.1 billion in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 6.6 billion by 2034. The agricultural activator adjuvant industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034.



The use of adjuvants in the agricultural industry is being impacted by the broad adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) techniques. Adjuvants are essential for increasing the efficacy and environmental sustainability of IPM techniques. This trend reflects a dedication to sustainable agriculture practices and aligns with the industry's growth towards holistic and integrated pest management methods.

Businesses that match the IPM tenets in their product offerings are likely to be in a strong position to meet the needs of a consumer base increasingly interested in environmentally and socially conscious products. The application of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in agriculture is developing a new generation of sophisticated adjuvants. These clever formulas use Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and connections to collect real-time data on various characteristics, including crop health, weather, and soil moisture.

Adjuvants and the Internet of Things are coming together in a way that is consistent with the industry's larger push for precision agriculture. This allows businesses to provide cutting-edge solutions that improve operational effectiveness and produce quantifiable crop yield and resource optimization results.

The increasing problems of climate variability provide a chance to create adjuvants tailored to improve crop resilience. Products that lessen the effects of environmental stresses like heat, drought, or illness establish the business as a supporter of farmers dealing with erratic weather. In addition to satisfying consumer demand for climate-resilient products, this calculated action positions the business as a leader in developing adaptable and sustainable farming methods.

Key Takeaways from the Agricultural Activator Adjuvant Market Report:

The activator adjuvant segment is predicted to develop at a 4.8% CAGR through 2034.

is predicted to develop at through 2034. The herbicides application segment is expected to thrive at a 4.7% CAGR through 2034.

segment is expected to thrive at a through 2034. The market size in the United States is projected to increase at a 5.2% CAGR through 2034.

is projected to increase at a through 2034. The market size in the United Kingdom is anticipated to develop at a 5.5% CAGR through 2034.

is anticipated to develop at a through 2034. The market size in Japan is estimated to surge at a 6.1% CAGR through 2034.

is estimated to surge at a through 2034. The market size in South Korea is expected to thrive at a 7.3% CAGR through 2034.

"Success in the agricultural activator adjuvant business depends on knowing what customers want, being innovative, following the law, and forming smart alliances. It takes a strong commitment to sustainability, adaptability, and innovative problem-solving to navigate the ever-changing terrain and remain aligned with changing market expectations and trends." Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

The agricultural activator adjuvant market is intensely competitive, with large firms like BASF and DowDuPont dominating due to their global presence and R&D capabilities. Regional players customize products to meet local demands, whereas startups pioneer innovative innovations. Collaboration, particularly in sustainable practices, fuels strategic partnerships. Market consolidation is common, emphasizing mergers and acquisitions to improve capabilities.

Recent Developments

The Brazilian Association of Agricultural Adjuvant Manufacturers (APLICA) launched in Brazil in December 2023. The group's goal is to act as a catalyst for innovation and continuous improvement in the sector, implementing best practices in the manufacturing, use, and handling of solutions.

Leading energy provider Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. recently announced the introduction of MAK ADJOL Banana in July 2023. The National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) and MAK ADJOL Banana collaborated to produce this ground-breaking adjuvant product for the Agri Spray market.

Key Players in the Agricultural Activator Adjuvant Market

BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Nufarm Limited

Solvay S.A.

Brandt Consolidated, Inc.

Clariant AG

Wilbur-Ellis Company

Agricultural Activator Adjuvant Market Segmentation

By Product:

Activator Adjuvants Surfactants Oil-based Adjuvants

Utility Adjuvants Compatibility Agents Drift Control Agents Buffering Agents Water Conditioning Agents Others







By Application:

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others

By Source:

Petroleum-based

Bio-based

By Formulation:

Oil-based

Others

CropType:

Organic Cereals & Grains Oilseeds & Pulses Fruits & Vegetables Others

Conventional Cereals & Grains Oilseeds & Pulses Fruits & Vegetables Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan





