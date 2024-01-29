eWorld Companies Subsidiary 21 Moves Gaming Studios Inks Development Agreement With Big M Entertainment Pictures

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC: EWRC) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary 21 Moves Gaming Studios, Inc. has reached an agreement with Big M Entertainment Pictures in which 21 Moves will develop a series of game titles that will dovetail with film titles and media releases developed by Big M Entertainment, Big M Entertainment will develop films based on games developed by 21 Moves, and additional games and films will be created and developed jointly and concurrently by the two companies.

Mirek Gorny, CEO of eWorld Companies, Inc., stated, “The potential impact and reach of this production agreement with Big M Entertainment Pictures cannot be overstated. We believe this agreement marks a major step forward in the evolution of the entertainment industry by establishing a model which will lead not only to improved production values in both films and game titles, but also enhanced release and distribution strategies that can take greater advantage of market timing and conditions.”

Big M Entertainment Pictures is a Los Angeles-based full-service film and TV production company headed by Marvin Williams, a 20-year Hollywood veteran with access to a broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation. Big M Entertainment is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing. For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com .

ABOUT 21 MOVES GAMING STUDIOS

21 Moves Gaming Studios is a hybrid multi-media platform gaming company dedicated to creating immersive and innovative gaming experiences that may also run parallel to future film titles and media releases. Current titles in development & production include “Last Seen”, “Live” & “Rosmond: Invisible Invasion”, all of which are single player horror/suspense video games. The company’s overall strategy is to allow in-house game titles the story adaptability for potential film, TV or alternate media format release, with the ultimate goal of becoming a major contributor to the future of passive and interactive entertainment. The company plans to achieve this by extending the boundaries of gaming through a fusion of creativity, technology, and player-enhanced engagement by offering varied IP releases that range across multiple platform and media types.

21 Moves is positioning itself for rapid expansion by offering a unique portfolio of game releases that reach across various platforms, including hybridized IP & Game titles that are specific to PC, Mobile, VR or AR interface experiences. Titles are being developed to include single and multiplayer versions, depending on each respective game’s story and supporting media format. The company’s commitment extends to delivering diverse and accessible gaming options with story/interactive potential that caters to the preferences and interests of a global audience. Games/titles will be available for purchase and download through online industry and recognized Gaming & App stores.

For more information visit www.21moves-gaming.com .

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to business operations and results of eWorld Companies, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. eWorld Companies, Inc. intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.