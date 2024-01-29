Telecom Network Infrastructure Global Analysis Report 2024: Asia-Pacific Dominates and 5G Expansion Catalyzes Industry Surge - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Network Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of telecom network infrastructure is undergoing a significant transformation, with a new comprehensive market research report now available that explores the industry's future trajectory. The report highlights steady growth and provides an in-depth analysis of key drivers, trends, and market dynamics.

Bolstered by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G, IoT, and cloud computing, the telecom network infrastructure market is anticipated to experience robust growth. Capturing the essence of this evolution, the newly released market research report showcases a thorough examination of various segments, technological implementations, and regional markets.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Projected market growth from $94.1 billion in 2023 to $130.72 billion in 2028 at a 6.8% CAGR.

Asia-Pacific region's leadership in market share, driven by significant smartphone penetration and technological advancements.

Expansion of 5G networks as a crucial driver for telecom network infrastructure investments and innovations.

Technological Innovations Spearheading the Sector's Growth

The influence of technological advancements is unmistakable, with companies like Fujitsu Limited bringing forward groundbreaking solutions such as 5G vRAN to meet evolving network demands. Similarly, Dell Technologies' Bare Metal Orchestrator exemplifies the integration of automation and innovation to streamline network deployments and management, reinforcing the sector's growth prospects.

Strategic Investments Shaping Market Dynamics

Major strategic moves like the acquisition of Xchange Telecom by NOVA Infrastructure signify the heightened investment activity within the telecom network infrastructure landscape, underlining the sector’s vibrancy and dynamism.

Market Divisions and Connectivity Technologies

Components and End-Users



The report dissects the market into its primary components of products and services, with a keen focus on the coverage capabilities of telecom towers and networking equipment. Additionally, it examines the major connectivity technologies like 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G, which are critical to the industry's sustainability. The end-users, primarily telecom operators and enterprises, are also evaluated to understand their impact on market trends.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Nokia Corporation Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Fortinet Inc.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Sprint Corporation

Altiostar Networks Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Altran Technologies SA

Capgemini SE

Broadcom Inc.

Intel Corp.

Alcatel-Lucent

ZTE Corporation

Affirmed Networks

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Synchronization Networks

Test and Measurement Equipment

Transmission Systems

VoLTE Gateways

Ascendis Communications

Cambium Networks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h23559

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.