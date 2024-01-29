Life Science Technical Accounting CPE Update: Navigate Accounting Changes and Industry Timelines - Two-Day Online Course (May 21-22, 2024)

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Technical Accounting CPE Update 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
From Gross to Net Estimates to IPR&D and intangible assets to Revenue Recognition examples, M&A Trends, Complex Debt and Equity Structures in Life Sciences, Tax News, ESG, Regulatory Updates, Joint Ventures: Accounting Considerations and latest updates, this conference will address the latest developments in key areas. You'll hear from experts at Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Effectus Group, life science analysts, and your industry counterparts.
Learning Objectives
- Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
- Recognize the timelines and key factors affecting the life science industry
- Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients
Agenda
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45 - 10:05 - Accounting for R&D and Clinical Trials
- R&D Funding Arrangements
- R&D Cost Classifications
- Other Intangible Assets
- SEC Comment Letter Trends
10:05 - 10:30 - Break
10:30 - 11:30 - Tax Update
- Latest legislative developments
- Key Tax Proposals
- Build Back Better Act Observations
- Possible timing and other legislative priorities
11:30 - 12:15 - Lunch Break
12:15 - 1:35 - Revenue Recognition: ASC 606 Practical Issues - Life Sciences
- Scope of Contract
- Performance Obligations
- Nature of promise: sales of points
- Collaboration agreements
- Sales using third-party platforms
- Gross vs Net
- Counterparty Perspective
1:35 - 1:50 - Break
1:50 - 3:05 - M&A in Life Sciences
- Industry Trends
- Accounting Considerations
3:10 - 4:40 - IPR&D and Intangible Assets
- Accounting Insights
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45 - 10:15 - Convertible Debt
- Accounting Considerations
- When should companies consider convertible debt?
- Convertible structure in the life science financing cycle
- Changes of control, tax implications, size, maturity, and other questions
10:15 - 10:30 - Break
10:30 - 12:00 - Joint Ventures, Consolidations and VIEs: Accounting Considerations
- Consolidation of controlled subsidiaries
- Equity method investments
- Financial assets
12:00 - 12:30 - Lunch Break
12:30 - 1:40 - ESG
- ESG Landscape: Regulatory Developments
- Operationalizing ESG & Sustainability
- Disclosure Trends in Life Sciences Industry
- Taking Action
1:40 - 1:45 - Break
1:45 - 3:15 - Regulatory Update
- Update on SEC Proposed Rule: Cybersecurity Risk Management, Strategy Governance and Incident Disclosure
- Market Trends
- SEC Requirements Explained
- ESG
- Adoption Timeline
- The Framework
- Disclosure Examples
- Financial Accounting Update
- FASB Project Update
- ASUs
- Issues on the horizon
3:15 - 3:25 - Break
3:25 - 4:45 - Gross to Net
- Introduction and Overview
- Industry View
- Estimation Methodology
- Approaching Launch
- Key Challenges
- SEC Comments
- Close and Financial Reporting
- GTN Hot Topics Discussion
Speakers
- Nathan Mitchell Deloitte, Partner
- Phil Howard Ernst & Young, Partner
- Andrew Lineback Ernst & Young, Senior Manager
- Nick Lubold Deloitte, Manager
- Jenna Tarapani Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Christie Hutchinson Effectus Group, Director
- Travis Combs Effectus Group, Managing Director
- Rochelle Tsui Ernst & Young, Manager
- Tim Geringer Ernst & Young, Senior Manager
- Aleks Zabreyko Connor Group, Managing Partner
- Jeffrey Kummer Deloitte, Director of Tax Policy
- Randa Ghantous Connor Group, Partner
- Kevin Dougherty Deloitte, Tax Partner
- Eli Seller Effectus Group, Managing Director, Technical Accounting & IPO
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3hbll
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.