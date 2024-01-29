Uproar PR Chosen as Agency of Record for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR , a forward-thinking, award-winning public relations agency that offers media relations, thought leadership, digital and influencer services to clients globally, today announces its partnership with the Greater Orlando Sports Commission (GO Sports) to manage the PR campaign for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon. Being held in Orlando, Florida, on February 3, 2024, the trials will determine who will run for Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Uproar’s strong connections with sports reporters nationally, locally and in trade publications make this partnership a natural fit. By telling athlete stories and spotlighting the positive impact these trials have on the Orlando economy, the PR team will successfully raise excitement around who will make Team USA among not only Orlando locals but also eager spectators nationwide.

“It’s crucial to have a team that knows what is important to both the media and community in the area. The relationships our team has fostered over the past decade will make this project a success,” said Mike Harris, CMO of Uproar PR. “The U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials event is a rare opportunity to witness greatness in one of the most demanding sports, and playing a role in bringing attention to this event is not a task we take lightly. Our PR agency’s roots are in Orlando, and it’s an honor for us to take part in this national event right here at home.”

Uproar has teams dedicated to clients in the sports and fitness industry, regularly garnering earned media coverage in major publications like Sports Illustrated, Sports Business Journal, Men’s Health, Forbes and more. Uproar also developed the national public relations campaign for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, resulting in features in major news outlets such as Good Morning America, CBS and ABC.

Additionally, Uproar has previously worked with GO Sports on many projects, including the NCAA Basketball Reception, Sunshine Slam College Basketball Tournament, the Monster Jam World Finals and the Greater Orlando 2026 World Cup Pursuit.

“Uproar has been our agency of record for many years and has extensive experience in sports PR, so deciding to partner with them was an easy decision,” said Jason Siegel, President and CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. “We’ve seen great results from Uproar in the past working with them on other projects. We’re confident they will build excitement around the Marathon Trials, leading to packed streets of spectators to cheer on the elite athletes in their quest to make Team USA.”

To learn more about Uproar PR and its experience with sports companies and events, visit uproarpr.com .

About Uproar PR

Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought leadership and influencer marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, lifestyle, consumer and professional services clients. Uproar has 60 full-time remote employees across 14 states. Devoted to quality results and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized by Inc.’s Power Partner Awards, on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, Chicago Inno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com .

About The Greater Orlando Sports Commission

The Greater Orlando Sports Commission (GO Sports) is a private, non-profit organization established to attract and manage sports-related events, conferences and activities that drive positive economic development in the City of Orlando, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, and Seminole County. Founded in 1992-93, the organization has hosted or co-hosted more than 1,660 events in the Greater Orlando area with a total economic impact exceeding $3.3 billion in spending within the community. For more information, visit GreaterOrlandoSports.com .

