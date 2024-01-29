Accounting Update for Software CPE Companies: Review the Latest Changes in Key Areas - Two-Day Online Course (May 15-16, 2024)

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting Update for Software CPE Companies 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new Accounting Update for Software Companies agenda will provide an update on a number of key developments.

Learning Objectives

Review the latest changes in key areas

Understand how the latest issues impact your company

See where your counterparts are getting stuck

Agenda

Day 1

8:45 - 10:25 - SEC Update

10:25 - 10:40 - Break

10:40 - 12:00 - Tax Update

12:00 - 12:35 - Lunch Break

12:35 - 2:05 - Software Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 1)

2:05 - 2:10 - Break

2:10 - 3:40 - Software Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 2)

3:40 - 3:45 - Break

3:45 - 5:15 - Joint Ventures, Consolidations and VIEs: Accounting Considerations

Day 2

8:45 - 10:05 - Accounting for Business Acquisitions & Dispositions: Financial Due Diligence

10:05 - 10:15 - Break

10:15 - 11:45 - SOX & Internal Controls Update

11:45 - 12:45 - Lunch Break

12:45 - 2:05 - Cybersecurity Update

2:05 - 2:20 - Break

2:20 - 3:50 - ESG Update

Speakers

Paula Hamric , BDO, Professional Practice Partner - SEC Services

, BDO, Professional Practice Partner - SEC Services Jeremiah Saunders , BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services

, BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services Jeffrey Kummer DeloitteDirector of Tax Policy

DeloitteDirector of Tax Policy Richard Ho KPMG, Director

KPMG, Director Debbie Biddle-Castillo KPMG, Managing Director

KPMG, Managing Director Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager Mujina Masumba Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager Colin Moore Connor GroupDirector, M&A Services

Connor GroupDirector, M&A Services Eli Seller Effectus GroupManaging Director, Technical Accounting & IPO

Effectus GroupManaging Director, Technical Accounting & IPO Dan Hansen Protiviti, Managing Director

Protiviti, Managing Director Jon Medina Protiviti, Managing Director

Protiviti, Managing Director Brian Aubuchon Effectus Group

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6guv6d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.