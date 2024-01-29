Accounting Update for Software CPE Companies: Review the Latest Changes in Key Areas - Two-Day Online Course (May 15-16, 2024)

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting Update for Software CPE Companies 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The new Accounting Update for Software Companies agenda will provide an update on a number of key developments.
Learning Objectives
- Review the latest changes in key areas
- Understand how the latest issues impact your company
- See where your counterparts are getting stuck
Agenda
Day 1
- 8:45 - 10:25 - SEC Update
- 10:25 - 10:40 - Break
- 10:40 - 12:00 - Tax Update
- 12:00 - 12:35 - Lunch Break
- 12:35 - 2:05 - Software Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 1)
- 2:05 - 2:10 - Break
- 2:10 - 3:40 - Software Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 2)
- 3:40 - 3:45 - Break
- 3:45 - 5:15 - Joint Ventures, Consolidations and VIEs: Accounting Considerations
Day 2
- 8:45 - 10:05 - Accounting for Business Acquisitions & Dispositions: Financial Due Diligence
- 10:05 - 10:15 - Break
- 10:15 - 11:45 - SOX & Internal Controls Update
- 11:45 - 12:45 - Lunch Break
- 12:45 - 2:05 - Cybersecurity Update
- 2:05 - 2:20 - Break
- 2:20 - 3:50 - ESG Update
Speakers
- Paula Hamric, BDO, Professional Practice Partner - SEC Services
- Jeremiah Saunders, BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services
- Jeffrey Kummer DeloitteDirector of Tax Policy
- Richard Ho KPMG, Director
- Debbie Biddle-Castillo KPMG, Managing Director
- Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Mujina Masumba Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Colin Moore Connor GroupDirector, M&A Services
- Eli Seller Effectus GroupManaging Director, Technical Accounting & IPO
- Dan Hansen Protiviti, Managing Director
- Jon Medina Protiviti, Managing Director
- Brian Aubuchon Effectus Group
