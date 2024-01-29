Ambulance Stretchers Market Set for Significant Growth, Driven by Technological Advances and Rising Emergency Medical Needs

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulance Stretchers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ambulance Stretchers Market Poised for Expansion

The advancement and increasing complexities in patient transportation during emergencies and planned situations have led to a comprehensive analysis of the global ambulance stretchers market, offering key insights into the sector's projected growth up to 2031. A new research report focusing on product types, technology implementation, user demands, and regional development trends has been made available, providing an in-depth perspective on market dynamics.

Surging Demand for Technologically Enhanced Stretchers

The study reveals the growing inclination towards pneumatic and electric powered ambulance stretchers as the primary driving factors for market growth. The traditional manual stretchers are steadily being replaced in developed regions with more sophisticated models, catering to the evolving demands for efficiency, safety, and ease of use by emergency medical service (EMS) providers.

The expansion of the ambulance stretchers market is bolstered by:

An increasing geriatric population worldwide

Higher healthcare expenditures by governments

A surge in medical tourism across several regions

Enhanced awareness and accessibility to emergency medical services

The market is also benefiting from the rising incidence of road accidents and the prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating immediate medical attention. However, high costs and a shortage of skilled medical professionals in emergency services present challenges that the industry must navigate.

Regional Insights and Future Outlook

While North America and Europe maintain a strong market presence, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness accelerated growth, spearheaded by China due to its vast population base and increasing elderly demographic. Local manufacturing developments and governmental initiatives in the APAC region are likely to further contribute to this upward trend.

Key market players identified in the ambulance stretchers segment, over a range of product types and with a focus on specific end users, reflect the competitive and innovative nature of this market. With a continued focus on technological advances, these players are set to transform emergency medical services delivery.

This comprehensive market analysis is invaluable to investors, strategists, marketers, and policymakers who wish to optimize growth strategies, strengthen market positioning, or understand the competitive landscape. It details key market segments, such as emergency stretchers, transport stretchers, manual, pneumatic, and electric-powered technology, along with end-user applications in hospitals, EMS providers, ambulatory service centers, and others.

The ambulance stretcher market study provides focused insights into regional dynamics in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except China (APEC), China, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), emphasizing the market's present and future dynamics.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Stryker Corporation

Ferno-Washington, Inc.

Omega Surgical Industries

Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med Co., Ltd.

Dragon Industry(ZJG) Co., Ltd

Narang Medical Limited

Jiangsu Rixin Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

